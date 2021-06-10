Basel Committee Insists Banks Must Prepare Enough Cash to Cover Losses on Bitcoin: Details

News
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 10:36
article image
Yuri Molchan
Basel banking regulator orders bank to prepare to cover losses on Bitcoin in full, puts BTC in the highest risk category
Basel Committee Insists Banks Must Prepare Enough Cash to Cover Losses on Bitcoin: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As reported by Reuters, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has suggested that banks should prepare enough funds to compensate any losses on Bitcoin holdings in full. This is a "conservative" step that may stop major banks from using Bitcoin on a large scale.

Thus, Swiss-based BCBS has put Bitcoin in the highest risk category in a bank capital proposal.

Stablecoins to be treated as regular bonds

Basel, which consists of regulators from the world's top financial centers, has suggested several rules on capital requirements for Bitcoin and other crypto that are now held by a large number of banks.

The committee believes that even though crypto assets are used on a limited scale, their further growth may increase risks for global financial stability unless banks follow certain capital requirements.

Basel requires that banks will treat stablecoins as loans, deposits, bonds, etc. Risk weight, for them, ranges between zero percent for a tokenized sovereign bond and 1,250 percent or the full value of an asset that is covered by capital.

Related
Twitter CEO Unfollows Senator Elizabeth Warren Following Her Anti-Bitcoin Rant

Bitcoin is put in the highest risk category

As for Bitcoin and other coins not pegged to any assets, the risk weight here would be 1,250 percent due to the "unique risks" linked to them.

Bitball Bitball

Thus, banks would have to set aside enough capital to cover the exposure of their customers to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The capital will be sufficient to absorb a full write-off of the cryptoasset exposures without exposing depositors and other senior creditors of the banks to a loss.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Basel Committee Insists Banks Must Prepare Enough Cash to Cover Losses on Bitcoin: Details
06/10/2021 - 10:36

Basel Committee Insists Banks Must Prepare Enough Cash to Cover Losses on Bitcoin: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Flare for Linux to Be Launched in Beta Next Week: Details
06/10/2021 - 10:10

Flare for Linux to Be Launched in Beta Next Week: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image JUST IN: Bitcoin May Be Deemed Asset Class in India, Following Suit of El Salvador
06/10/2021 - 10:00

JUST IN: Bitcoin May Be Deemed Asset Class in India, Following Suit of El Salvador
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan