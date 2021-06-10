Twitter CEO Unfollows Senator Elizabeth Warren Following Her Anti-Bitcoin Rant

Thu, 06/10/2021 - 04:48
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren have one thing in common: both of them are now hated by Bitcoiners
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has unfollowed Elizabeth Warren just hours after she trashed Bitcoin during a June 9 Senate hearing that was focused on central bank digital currencies.

In her opening remarks, the Massachusetts senator described the largest cryptocurrency as a “lousy investment” and “a haven for illegal activity.”  

Warren also called for a clampdown on “environmentally wasteful” Bitcoin mining, claiming that it’s a “disaster” for the planet.   

One bitcoin transaction uses the same amount of electricity as the typical household uses in a month.    

Speaking of Bitcoin's volatile prices wings, she said that it is "a terrible currency": 

These wild swings in value mean that Bitcoin is a terrible currency.   

In sharp contrast to Warren’s recent comments, Texas senator Ted Cruz recently said that Bitcoin has “a lot of potential.”

Bitball Bitball

Dorsey, a long-time Bitcoin proponent, claimed that he would be willing to leave his companies to work on the largest cryptocurrency: 

I don't think there is anything more important in my lifetime to work on.  

article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

