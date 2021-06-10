Twitter CEO Unfollows Senator Elizabeth Warren Following Her Anti-Bitcoin Rant

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has unfollowed Elizabeth Warren just hours after she trashed Bitcoin during a June 9 Senate hearing that was focused on central bank digital currencies.
In her opening remarks, the Massachusetts senator described the largest cryptocurrency as a “lousy investment” and “a haven for illegal activity.”
Warren also called for a clampdown on “environmentally wasteful” Bitcoin mining, claiming that it’s a “disaster” for the planet.
One bitcoin transaction uses the same amount of electricity as the typical household uses in a month.
Speaking of Bitcoin's volatile prices wings, she said that it is "a terrible currency":
These wild swings in value mean that Bitcoin is a terrible currency.
In sharp contrast to Warren’s recent comments, Texas senator Ted Cruz recently said that Bitcoin has “a lot of potential.”
Dorsey, a long-time Bitcoin proponent, claimed that he would be willing to leave his companies to work on the largest cryptocurrency:
I don't think there is anything more important in my lifetime to work on.