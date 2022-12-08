Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on This New Listing

Thu, 12/08/2022 - 13:57
article image
Yuri Molchan
New crypto exchange has added support for BabyDoge meme token
Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on This New Listing
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The official Twitter handle of Baby Doge Coin has announced that yet another listing of BabyDoge has been spotted. On Dec. 6, crypto exchange BingX would add support for this canine token and is offering to let its users start trading it.

The meme coin was said to be listed on the platform today, Dec. 8, as per the blog post published by BingX. The price of the meme coin went up briefly on this news.

BabyDoge added by BingX after other recent listings

The crypto trading platform has announced that it intends to add the BabyDoge/USDT spot trading pair on Dec. 8, as well as withdrawals and deposits of the meme token.

Earlier this year, BabyDoge was listed on a few other crypto exchanges, including South Korean Probit Global, Vietnam-based ONUS, Hong Kong's CoinEx, etc.

BingX now officially regulated in U.S. and Canada

As covered by U.Today earlier, BingX exchange with its head office in Singapore has recently been granted a license to legally operate in the U.S. and Canada.

That was a major milestone for the platform as it entered the global market as a fully regulated entity.

Ripple Moves Dozens of Millions of XRP – Is Company Selling?

Quadrillion BabyDoge burned lately

As covered by U.Today, on Dec. 1, the BabyDoge developer team conducted a massive burn of one quadrillion meme coins. They were trading fees for swaps worth over $1.1 million and a buyback of BabyDoge evaluated at 16 BNB.

This was the result of a vote, in which the token burn got approved by the vast and active BabyDoge community in late November.

This, so far, was only the first burn from a series of planned token removals to dead-end wallets by BabyDoge developers. However, not even approximate dates of upcoming burns have been named yet.

The meme coin's price seems to be reluctant to respond when burns like that or listings take place. Right now, at the time of the publication, BabyDoge is changing hands at $0.000000001088, showing a modest rise of over 2%.

Image via CoinMarketCap
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

