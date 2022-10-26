BabyDoge Price Jumps on This New Exchange Listing: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to an official Twitter announcement, BabyDoge has now been listed on the South Korea-based crypto exchange, Probit Global. The official BabyDoge Twitter account also celebrated the listing by announcing a 150 billion BabyDoge Coin giveaway.

The BABYDOGE/USDT pair is now listed on ProBit Global, a crypto exchange worldwide servicing enthusiasts with access to trade and buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and 800+ altcoins in 1,000+ markets. ProBit Global also increases, with 50 million users on partner aggregators and wallets, such as CoinMarketCap, and 2,000,000 monthly active users, thus increasing BabyDogecoin's exposure.

At the time of publication, the price of BabyDoge is up 6% at $0.000000001227, according to CoinMarketCap data. The BabyDoge Coin price has steadily climbed since Oct. 21, rising from lows of $0.00000000110 to highs of $0.000000001245 on Oct. 26.

As reported by U.Today, BabyDoge was listed by the Vietnam-based ONUS exchange with more than two million users.

BabyDoge Swap smashes $25 million TVL milestone

As announced on the official Twitter handle, BabyDoge Swap has smashed the $25 million total value locked (TVL) milestone.

New Milestone 🔥

We have crossed 25m TVL on #BabyDogeSwap !



Create your own farm or start farming now athttps://t.co/BeHaksI1WH pic.twitter.com/l6rrtt3Tut — BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) October 25, 2022

BabyDoge Swap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that enables users to perform various operations, including yield, staking and token swaps for all BSC-based tokens, including Binance Coin (BNB) and the project's native cryptocurrency, BabyDoge.

The BabyDoge Swap officially launched on Oct. 5.