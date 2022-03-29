Authtrail Announces Details of AUT Invite-Only Token Sale Round

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Authtrail, a pioneering encrypted data storage and processing solution that harnesses Polkadot's smart contracts network Moonbeam, is going to sell 30 million AUT tokens in a community token sale on April 12-14.

Last call for Authtrail's invitation-only round: details

According to the official announcement shared by Authtrail, its community round in which AUT tokens will be offered at 0.2 USD per AUT is going to kick off on April 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. CET (2:00 p.m. UTC).

The Community round is an exclusive event for our early supporters. Whitelist now and join us in bringing #web3 to enterprise #data.



🔷Community round price: 0.2 USD/AUT

🔹TGE price: 0.4 USD/AUT



Whitelist👉https://t.co/tulQUTJJ4n



Details👉https://t.co/wOx4kwDfSI pic.twitter.com/NfhPvBslih — Authtrail (@authtrail) March 24, 2022

In this round, early supporters of Authtrail will have the last opportunity to buy AUT at a 50% discount to the token generation event (TGE) price (0.4 USD per AUT).

The round will be organized in two phases. In Phase One (April 12, 2022), the project will accept contributions from the first 1,000 whitelisted users. Once the first 1,000 unique transactions are completed, Phase One is completed; contributions between $1,000 and $5,000 will be accepted.

Then, in Phase Two (April 14, 2022), Authtrail will accept contributions on a "First come, first served" basis. The maximum contribution is set at 50,000 USD. Once the hard cap is hit (6 million USD), the community round will close.

All participants will be required to pass KYC checks. On April 5, 2022, links to the procedures will be sent to whitelisted users. Together with KYC, contributors will be asked to link their Metamasks to the token sale architecture.

Changing the game in data integrity with Polkadot's Moonbeam

To take part in the token sale, users should fill their wallets with 1,000 USDT or USDC and enough ETH to cover gas fees. Contributions from mobile phones will not be accepted.

After April 14, 2022, the lock-up period for AUT tokens starts. Tokens will be vested with a 12-month schedule with a three-month cliff; AUT will be unclocked equally in the next nine months.

As covered by U.Today previously, Authtrail is the first-ever data integrity solution on Polkadot's Moonbeam. It is tailored for various use cases, including decentralized IDs, on-chain databases and so on.

In December 2021, Authtrail closed its seed funding round that yielded contributions from a clutch of highly reputable VCs. A total of $3.6 million were raised.