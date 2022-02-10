Authtrail SaaS Platform Announces Closed AUT Tokensale: Details

AUT, a core native utility asset of leading Web3 data solution Authtrail, will be released to "early birds"

Token AUT is a core element of the tokenomics of Authtrail, a Moonbeam-powered data platform. Now the team of Authtrail has announced the details of its community round.

30 million AUT tokens at lower price

According to the official announcement shared by the Authtrail team, it is going to raise $6,000,000 by selling 30 million AUT tokens at the price of $0.2.

The mentioned token sale round will be opened only for whitelisted community enthusiasts. For the first 1,000 community enthusiasts on the whitelist, $1,500-$5,000 allocations will be opened.

Also, unlimited allocations will be available on a "first come, first served" basis.

The price of the token will be limited at $0.2, which is 50% lower than that of the public token sale round. Authtrail announced a three-month cliff for the first batch of tokens and a 12-month vesting period.

Empowering blockchain systems with reliable data: What is Authtrail?

AUT utility token is required for data hashing and anchoring on Authtrail platform. As such, it is one of the most unusual tokens of Polkadot's Moonbeam ecosystem.

With Authtrail, blockchain businesses can integrate reliable and cost-efficient data solutions into their mechanisms. Its intuitive integration and user interface makes such integrations possible even with no coding skills.

Due to the patented tokenomics and technical design of Authtrail, AUT token is integrated into its progress and adoption roadmap. With AUT, Authrail is going to introduce blockchain data systems to large corporations.