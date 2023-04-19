Attorney John Deaton Shares Scary Takeaways From SEC Chair's Testimony to Congress: Details

Wed, 04/19/2023 - 14:15
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
According to insights from Gensler's testimony, Bitcoin may also loosely qualify as security
Attorney John Deaton Shares Scary Takeaways From SEC Chair's Testimony to Congress: Details
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As leaders and experts in the cryptocurrency ecosystem are weighing the implications of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Attorney John Deaton has shared scary takeaways. In a video speech posted by a Twitter account with the handle @digitalassetbuy, the veteran crypto lawyer noted that Gensler's assumption could impact every crypto project in the industry.

According to Deaton, Gensler made claims that any crypto project that could have a dialogue with SEC officials for the purpose of registration could be adjudged to be dealing in securities. Since he took over the affairs of the commission, and in recent times in general, Gary Gensler has often reiterated how the existing securities laws are suitable for the crypto industry.

He has often called on market participants to come in and have a conversation with the commission, and based on Deaton's takeaway, this could be a major trap.

Deaton also pointed out that projects with a viable website can also be qualified as a security-offering outfit. Per the claims of the SEC chair as highlighted by Deaton, projects that regularly upgrade their software are indicating that they could be securities.

Related
Ripple General Counsel Worried about SEC Chair's Recent Comments, Here's Why

Ethereum security debacle

At the hearing, Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee Patrick McHenry asked the SEC chairman whether he considers Ethereum to be a security or a commodity.

The top regulator could not give a definitive answer to this question in what Deaton said would be a difficult answer to provide based on Gensler's perception of crypto assets. In fact, Deaton is of the opinion that if the definitions being put forth by the Gensler assumptions were to be stretched, it could also impact Bitcoin (BTC).

The hearing made it more obvious why the crypto industry needs regulatory clarity, and the lawmakers appear keen, at the prompting of industry leaders, to accelerate legislative work in this regard.

#John Deaton
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Binance Enables Withdrawal Option for ETH 2.0 Staking: Details
04/19/2023 - 13:55
Binance Enables Withdrawal Option for ETH 2.0 Staking: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Loses $1 Billion in Market Cap Following ADA Price Dump: What Happens Next?
04/19/2023 - 13:40
Cardano Loses $1 Billion in Market Cap Following ADA Price Dump: What Happens Next?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Crypto Market Liquidations Top $249 Million as Bear Action Encroaches: Details
04/19/2023 - 12:56
Crypto Market Liquidations Top $249 Million as Bear Action Encroaches: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin