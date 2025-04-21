Advertisement
    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 7% Amid Bitcoin-Driven Market Rally: What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 21/04/2025 - 15:12
    Stellar (XLM) quietly gains momentum on market
    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 7% Amid Bitcoin-Driven Market Rally: What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Stellar (XLM) is riding a bullish wave as the broader cryptocurrency market gains fresh momentum. Riding the coattails of Bitcoin's upward run, XLM has risen 7% in the last 24 hours, marking one of its most noteworthy swings in weeks.

    Cryptocurrencies climbed on Monday, indicating improved investor sentiment. BTC surpassed $87,000 in the early Asian trading hours, while popular cryptocurrencies like Stellar witnessed rises. The increase in Bitcoin's price appears to have been driven by a drop in the U.S. dollar index (DXY), which has reached a three-year low, and a rally in gold.

    Article image
    XLM/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    This 7% increase is one of XLM's greatest single-day gains since early April, pushing its price closer to the key barrier at the daily SMA 50 at $0.262, which has capped XLM's price since February.

    At press time, XLM was up 6.51% in the last 24 hours to $0.2567. Stellar (XLM) has recovered from the previous week's losses, rising 4.81% in the last seven days. Daily trading volume for XLM has increased as traders seek to ride the bullish wave. According to CoinMarketCap, XLM's trading volume reached $153.3 million, an 80% increase over the past day.

    XLM outperforms XRP in gains

    Stellar and XRP have long been contrasted because of their shared origins and overlapping use cases in global payments. However, recent performance indicates that XLM is gaining traction, at least in terms of short-term price movement.

    While both coins rose, XLM increased by 7%, while XRP increased by only 4%, indicating renewed interest in Stellar (XLM).

    Stellar has quietly climbed since April 16, with four out of five days in the green since then. The rally continued after a decrease on Sunday, reaching a high of $0.262 in the early Monday session. At press time, XRP was up 3.15% in the last 24 hours to $2.11, as its price remained stable around $2.

    Whether this outperformance continues remains unknown, with eyes on what comes next for both projects. 

