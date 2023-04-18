Gensler Criticizes Crypto Compliance in Testimony

Tue, 04/18/2023 - 16:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler recently testified before Congress, expressing concerns over the state of cryptocurrency compliance and the need for stablecoin regulation
Gensler Criticizes Crypto Compliance in Testimony
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In recent testimony, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler criticized the state of cryptocurrency compliance and expressed concerns over stablecoin regulation. "I've been in and around finance for 40 years and I've never seen a field that is so non-compliant with securities laws," he said. 

When asked by Rep. French Hill about drafting legislation on stablecoins, Gensler emphasized the importance of not undermining money markets and ensuring proper enforcement against fraud and manipulation.

He also confirmed that if a cryptocurrency token is considered a security, any exchange trading such tokens would need to register as a national securities exchange.

During the hearing, Gensler fielded questions on various topics, including the SEC's ongoing efforts to close the "street name" loophole that allows companies to hide behind the façade of private ownership despite having more than 2,000 beneficial owners. He informed Rep. Brad Sherman that he has directed SEC staff to address this issue and propose a solution.

Related
UK May Begin to Fully Regulate Crypto Within 12 Months, Here's What's Happening
Sherman also proposed a legislative change that would explicitly recognize cryptocurrencies as securities. This would help clarify the regulatory framework surrounding digital assets and ensure that exchanges trading these tokens would need to register as national securities exchanges.

In addition, the SEC boss discussed the implications of including custodied crypto assets on bank balance sheets with Rep. Andy Barr, asserting that this measure is crucial for investor protection, particularly in cases of bankruptcy. He noted that the SEC had consulted with bank regulators and accounting firms on this matter, emphasizing the need for collaboration among various regulatory bodies.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance Moves SHIB out of Innovation Zone, DOGE Jumps as Community Anticipates Starship Launch, Important XRP vs. BTC Signal Appears: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/18/2023 - 16:16
Binance Moves SHIB out of Innovation Zone, DOGE Jumps as Community Anticipates Starship Launch, Important XRP vs. BTC Signal Appears: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Gala Surges 15% After Unveiling GALA v2 Airdrop
04/18/2023 - 16:15
Gala Surges 15% After Unveiling GALA v2 Airdrop
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image UK May Begin to Fully Regulate Crypto Within 12 Months, Here's What's Happening
04/18/2023 - 16:00
UK May Begin to Fully Regulate Crypto Within 12 Months, Here's What's Happening
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan