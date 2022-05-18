Attack Wagon Lowers Entry Barrier for NFT Projects, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Attack Wagon, a leading innovative development studio in the Play-to-Earn segment, creates a new GameFi ecosystem with core asset ATK.

Attack Wagon addresses major bottlenecks of modern Play-to-Earn sphere

Launched in Q4, 2021, by a team of reputable blockchain professionals, Attack Wagon creates free-to-play and play-to-earn games for crypto users. Attack Wagon is focused on building immersive and democratic gaming experiences with NFT-powered integrations.

Image by Attack Wagon

Technically, Attack Wagon’s products are built at the intersection between the DeFi, Play-to-Earn and NFT segments. Its killing feature is switching the focus of earning strategies from pro players and gaming guilds toward retail users.

Attack Wagon’s pioneering Play-to-Earn game, Scrap Guilds, is a sci-fi role-playing game (RPG). It has a well-designed gameplay, storyline and plenty of exciting features like a multiplayer mode, quests, PvP battlefield, tournaments, challenges and so on.

Ads

Scrap Guilds is set to go live in mainnet in Q3, 2022. It leverages Attack Wagon’s core native utility and governance asset, ATK, as the backbone of Scrap Guilds’ tokenomic design. Scrap Guilds has a multi-level monetization scheme.

Building inclusive, transparent and accessible on-chain games

Users of Attack Wagon can purchase in-game items and land plots as non-fungible tokens. NFTs and landplots gain value with high levels of usage, upgrades and so on. Thus, Attack Wagon’s NFTs can create passive income revenue for thousands of GameFi players across the globe.

Besides Play-to-Earn projects, the Attack Wagon team is also developing eccentric Free-to-Play games. These games are crucial in bringing new generations of players to blockchain-based gaming.

Using ATK cryptocurrency guarantees fair and inclusive participation in online gaming. As a Polygon-based asset, ATK crypto is available on top-tier CEX ecosystem Gate.io and the largest decentralized crypto exchange, Polygon’s QuickSwap.

On both exchanges, ATK crypto is available in pairs with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.