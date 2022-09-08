Attack of CZ Clones: Binance CEO Demands Twitter to Remove Them in Elon Musk's Name

Yuri Molchan
Binance's CZ has asked Twitter team to solve issue with armies of bots, in particular with those that impersonate him
Head and co-founder of the biggest crypto exchange, Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has taken to Twitter to remind the Twitter team about an army of bots – a task that should be solved quickly, he believes.

CZ is particularly concerned with the removal of the vast number of his clones on Twitter, stating that "they are just everywhere."

Referring to Elon Musk's pending case to spur on Twitter

Recently, multiple bots impersonating the Binance chief executive have been appearing under the tweets of many major Twitter users, including cryptocurrency influencers. CZ has now started paying attention to it himself and asked the Twitter team to make the fighting of bots a priority task.

He even mentioned the pending case of Elon Musk in an attempt to accelerate the process.

Earlier, U.Today reported that centibillionaire Elon Musk also complained about the vast number of bots that were pretending to be CZ under one of his tweets.

Musk's legal battle against Twitter over bots

In June, the Twitter Board of Directors approved of the deal offered by the Tesla boss to buy Twitter for $44 billion after Elon bought 9.2% of its stock, thus becoming the largest single Twitter shareholder at that time. He was even invited to join the Twitter board, but he chose not to do it.

However, in July, Musk suddenly decided to pull out of the deal that had been already agreed upon. The Twitter board sued Elon in an attempt to force him to complete the aforementioned deal.

Initially, the court hearing was scheduled for October. However, after the emergence of Twitter whistle-blower Peiter Zatko, Musk asked the court to delay the trial by at least a month.

As a former head of security at Twitter, Zatko claimed that the social media behemoth has serious vulnerabilities in related to privacy and security, which makes Twitter users and investors vulnerable to serious risks.

Musk slams DOGE co-founder over his anti-bot code

Earlier this year, Elon Musk criticized one of the Dogecoin founders, Australian Jackson Palmer, of lying about writing a code in Python language that would help to get rid of Twitter bots.

Musk sarcastically tweeted that his children wrote better code at the age of 12 than what Palmer had sent him. This was Musk's response to an interview with Palmer, where the latter slammed cryptocurrencies as "inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology."

