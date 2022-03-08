Ancient Wallet with 407 BTC Awakens, Wirex Adds SHIB, Binance Now Has Its Own Payment Provider: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day.

Ancient Bitcoin wallet holding 407 BTC comes to life

Whale Alert reports that a dormant wallet with 407 BTC last seen active back in 2013 has come to life. The owner of the wallet initially invested $355,254, which has now turned into an astonishing $15.5 million, gaining 4,266% in value. The reason this Bitcoin wallet came out of dormancy is that either its owner has finally managed to unlock it or he/she had a high level of conviction.

Shiba Inu now available for 4.5 million users via Wirex

A worldwide digital payment platform, Wirex , has added support for Shiba Inu (SHIB) and five other tokens: Terra (LUNA), Cosmos (ATOM), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Orchid Protocol (OXT) and Enjin Coin (ENJ). From now on, the platform’s 4.5 million users will be able to receive, send, store and exchange the newly added tokens across its app, wallet and payment platforms.

Fantom’s TVL plummets by 21% following devs quitting

According to crypto journalist Colin Wu, DeFi Llama data shows that Fantom’s total value locked (TVL) dropped by over 21.16% after the developer of Yearn.Finance and Keep3r, Andre Cronje, and his fellow software architect, Anton Nell, decided to leave the crypto industry. Nell’s tweet about terminating about 25 apps and services on April 3 scared many of his followers, but according to Michael Kong, CEO of Fantom Foundation, Cronje and Nell are only “terminating” their involvement and handing over anything they run to the existing teams.

Binance now has its own payments provider