DOGE Price Prediction for August 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is returning to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is an exception to the rule, falling by 1.18% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.2156. If bulls' pressure continues, the upward move is likely to continue to the nearest resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin has made a false breakout of the support of $0.2157.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a bounce back to the $0.2250-$0.23 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the rate of DOGE is far from key levels. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, sideways trading in the zone of $0.21-$0.25 is the most likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.2203 at press time.