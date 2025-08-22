'New Dawn': Ripple CEO Reacts to Fed Governors Embracing Crypto

Advertisement

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has commented on how rapidly attitudes toward crypto have changed over the past year, describing such a drastic shift as "a new dawn."

Garlinghouse claims that discussions at this year's SALT 2025 investment conference feel very dramatically different, with regulators and policymakers being more open to the nascent asset class.

Fed governors embracing crypto

The Ripple boss has noted that even Federal Reserve governors are now embracing crypto, which is a very surprising development for him personally.

Governor Michelle Bowman, for instance, has argued that regulators should abandon their overly cautious mindset toward digital assets.

Instead, they should opt for a proactive approach that would make it possible to foster innovation.

As reported by U.Today, the Fed recently ditched its cryptocurrency-focused supervision program, which is another step toward legitimizing cryptocurrencies.

Governor Christopher Waller also insisted that such innovative technologies as tokenization and smart contracts are not, in fact, scary.

"New dawn" for Ripple

It is also a new dawn for Ripple in particular, considering that the legal battle between the enterprise blockchain company and the SEC is finally over.

As reported by U.Today, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit put a definitive end to the case earlier today.