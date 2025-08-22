Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'New Dawn': Ripple CEO Reacts to Fed Governors Embracing Crypto

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 20:43
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has noted that even Fed governors are now embracing crypto
    Advertisement
    'New Dawn': Ripple CEO Reacts to Fed Governors Embracing Crypto
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has commented on how rapidly attitudes toward crypto have changed over the past year, describing such a drastic shift as "a new dawn."

    Garlinghouse claims that discussions at this year's SALT 2025 investment conference feel very dramatically different, with regulators and policymakers being more open to the nascent asset class. 

    Fed governors embracing crypto 

    The Ripple boss has noted that even Federal Reserve governors are now embracing crypto, which is a very surprising development for him personally. 

    Advertisement

    Governor Michelle Bowman, for instance, has argued that regulators should abandon their overly cautious mindset toward digital assets. 

    Instead, they should opt for a proactive approach that would make it possible to foster innovation. 

    As reported by U.Today, the Fed recently ditched its cryptocurrency-focused supervision program, which is another step toward legitimizing cryptocurrencies. 

    Governor Christopher Waller also insisted that such innovative technologies as tokenization and smart contracts are not, in fact, scary. 

    "New dawn" for Ripple

    It is also a new dawn for Ripple in particular, considering that the legal battle between the enterprise blockchain company and the SEC is finally over. 

    As reported by U.Today, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit put a definitive end to the case earlier today. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Aug 22, 2025 - 20:59
    Breaking: Ethereum (ETH) Suddenly Hits New ATH for the First Time Since 2021
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 20:42
    180,000,000 ADA in Massive Buying Spree, Price Up 9%
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Leading Tech Brands drive future digital economy to support Nigeria’s US$1 trillion 2030 vision at West Africa’s largest tech, AI & Startup Show
    MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” - Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders
    Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai on October 28–29. What to expect from the Crypto Event of the Year?
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Aug 22, 2025 - 20:59
    Breaking: Ethereum (ETH) Suddenly Hits New ATH for the First Time Since 2021
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 20:43
    'New Dawn': Ripple CEO Reacts to Fed Governors Embracing Crypto
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 20:42
    180,000,000 ADA in Massive Buying Spree, Price Up 9%
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all