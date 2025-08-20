Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for August 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 14:42
    Can traders keep rate of SHIB above $0.000012 until end of week?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    By the middle of the week, most coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has fallen by 3.71% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is testing the local support of $0.00001204. If the bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.0000190 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is also rather more bearish than bullish. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/19/2025 - 13:05
    XRP Price Prediction for August 19
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the candle closes around current prices, traders may expect a test of the $0.00001173 support shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the meme coin is far from key levels. In this case, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of the interim zone of $0.00001150. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.00001050-$0.000011 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001216 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:28
    Binance in Spotlight Amid Big Crypto Crackdown Push
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 13:53
    Coinbase Drops "1 BTC" Tweet as Bitcoin Price Slips Under $114,000
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway
    Quan2um Establishes Shariah Advisory Council to Uphold Highest Standards of Islamic Finance in Digital Assets
    Ika Launches RFP Program to Unlock the Next Generation of Decentralized Applications on Sui
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:42
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:28
    Binance in Spotlight Amid Big Crypto Crackdown Push
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 13:53
    Coinbase Drops "1 BTC" Tweet as Bitcoin Price Slips Under $114,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all