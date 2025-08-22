Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for August 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 15:13
    Can rise of DOGE continue to $0.24 zone?
    Most of the coins keeps setting new local peaks on the last working day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has gone up by 1.03% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is rising after a breakout of the $0.2192 level. If the daily bar closes around current prices, the upward move may lead to the test of the $0.2350-$0.24 range by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin is going up after retesting the support level of $0.2086. 

    If the bar closes with no long wick, traders may witness a further rise to the $0.25 mark. This scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral as none of the sides is dominating. Thus, the volume keeps falling, which means there are low chances to expect sharp moves soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2295 at press time.

