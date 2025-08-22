DOGE Price Prediction for August 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keeps setting new local peaks on the last working day of the week, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has gone up by 1.03% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is rising after a breakout of the $0.2192 level. If the daily bar closes around current prices, the upward move may lead to the test of the $0.2350-$0.24 range by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin is going up after retesting the support level of $0.2086.

If the bar closes with no long wick, traders may witness a further rise to the $0.25 mark. This scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral as none of the sides is dominating. Thus, the volume keeps falling, which means there are low chances to expect sharp moves soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.2295 at press time.