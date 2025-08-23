Ripple CTO Issues Expert Reaction Amid Fed-Driven Market Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The broader markets rose toward the weekend, reversing earlier losses as surprisingly dovish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of a rate cut at Fed’s next month meeting scheduled for Sept. 16-17.

In his speech at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium, Powell left the door open to an interest-rate cut, saying, "The baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance."

The Fed's benchmark borrowing rate has remained in a range of 4.25%-4.5% since December 2024.

The optimism of a rate cut sparked a market surge, which pushed S&P 500 higher, recording its biggest gain since May as investors piled into shares that often perform well amid lower interest rates. Megacaps likewise gained alongside a number of small firms and banks.

Ripple CTO reacts

In a recent X conversation, an X user had pointed out that stocks of companies that were previously down based on dwindling short-term revenue were nearly up 10% on the news of potential rate cut signal by the Fed.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz reacted to this, saying, "I think this is a sign that the market cares much more about the potential for long-term growth than short-term revenue." This sentiment by the Ripple CTO holds across the crypto market, with traders often considering long-term potential despite short-term volatility.

I think this is a sign that the market cares much more about the potential for long-term growth than short-term revenue. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) August 23, 2025

Powell’s speech, which signaled the central bank may not wait for perfect inflation before reducing rates, turned out to be a surprise for markets, especially cryptocurrencies, which had mostly traded down this week as investors considered macroeconomic uncertainty.

The dollar fell and risk assets like Bitcoin rose, with Ethereum reaching an all-time high for the first time in nearly four years. XRP rose 6%, reclaiming $3 with a current market cap of $181 million.