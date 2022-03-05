SHIB Payments Now Accepted by Australian Energy Company Through BitPay: Details

Australia's energy firm customers to pay bills with Shiba Inu and other cryptos via BitPay

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Payment service provider BitPay has announced that Australian energy company 1st Energy now accepts cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu included, through BitPay.

1st Energy becomes Australia's first energy retailer to accept crypto through a partnership with BitPay. Making it easier than ever for their customers to pay their utility bill. Learn more: https://t.co/lVHQIlLCPW pic.twitter.com/rXEGCJ3gG4 — BitPay (@BitPay) March 4, 2022

Aside from Shiba Inu, BitPay supports leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin and five USD-pegged stable coins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDP and USDC).

Founded in 2014 and currently servicing New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, 1st Energy has become Australia's first energy retailer to accept crypto through a partnership with BitPay. This implies that the electricity retailer's customers can now pay their utility bills using any cryptocurrency of their choice offered via BitPay.

BitPay is the largest Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment service provider in the world, launched in 2011. In December 2021, BitPay announced Shiba Inu integration into its wallet app, thus allowing storing, buying, swapping and spending SHIB.

Cryptocurrencies' acceptance grows

As previously reported by U.Today, a New York-based jewelry collection, SuperJeweler, recently announced its acceptance of cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu included, through BitPay.

Adam Aron, chief executive officer of cinema giant AMC, took to Twitter in late February to announce that his company will add support for BitPay-powered online payments on its mobile app and its website on March 19. ''BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our website by March 19 and live on our mobile apps by April 16, possibly a few days earlier," he stated.

The Shiba Inu team has just inked a "cutting-edge" partnership with the John Richmond fashion label. The partnership will see to the launch of a fashion collection in the form of 10,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The physical versions of these tokens will be presented during Milan Fashion Week.