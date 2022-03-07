Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Holding 407 BTC Comes to Life

The wallet in question hasn’t been touched for eight years

According to data provided by Whale Alert, a Bitcoin wallet containing 407 BTC ($15.5 million at press time) has been activated for the first time since 2013.

💤 A dormant address containing 407 #BTC (15,460,523 USD) has just been activated after 8.3 years (worth 355,254 USD in 2013)!https://t.co/QxXaQHvmLI — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 7, 2022

The coins were initially worth $355,254, which means that they have appreciated roughly 4,266%.



Bitcoin is currently trading at roughly $38,000 on major spot exchanges.