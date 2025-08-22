187,860,314,693 SHIB Turn Coinbase Whale into Biggest Shiba Inu Bull Overnight

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new wallet has just elbowed its way into the Shiba Inu (SHIB) headlines with a buying spree that can only be described as massive. In two waves — the first a pair of purchases a week ago, followed by a much larger purchase 18 hours ago — an anonymous whale absorbed 187,860,314,693 SHIB, worth nearly $2.3 million, directly from Coinbase Prime's hot wallet.

This instantly put the wallet second only to Coinbase itself in the 24-hour inflow rankings, according to Arkham data.

One after another, blocks of 15.53 billion SHIB — equivalent to $192,000 — moved into the wallet, stacked alongside smaller tranches of 8.58 billion and 8.96 billion SHIB. When added to deposits from the previous week of 14.96 billion and 8.96 billion SHIB, the address now shows nearly 188 billion tokens, all of which are SHIB.

That concentration looks even stronger next to the global flows from the day. According to Arkham data, this one wallet alone absorbed over 163 billion SHIB during the latest spree.

By comparison, Binance, Coinbase and Bitpanda’s large wallets each dealt with inflows in the 80-110 billion SHIB range. The fact that one address landed on the same board as entire exchanges highlights just how oversized the move was.

Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price reaction live

On the price chart, SHIB is priced at $0.0000121, down 2.3% for the day, closing in on the support level of $0.0000110. Resistance still lies above at $0.0000169, $0.0000205 and $0.0000297, which makes the entry point appear either very timely or very risky.

Despite the weakness on the market, one wallet has accumulated tokens in volumes that rival those of institutional desks.

The result is nearly $2.3 million worth of SHIB routed in multiple waves from Coinbase to a single address, turning an unknown wallet into one of the biggest SHIB players almost overnight.