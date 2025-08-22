Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    187,860,314,693 SHIB Turn Coinbase Whale into Biggest Shiba Inu Bull Overnight

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 14:49
    Coinbase whale turns into Shiba Inu coin bull with 187,860,314,693 SHIB accumulation
    Advertisement
    187,860,314,693 SHIB Turn Coinbase Whale into Biggest Shiba Inu Bull Overnight
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new wallet has just elbowed its way into the Shiba Inu (SHIB) headlines with a buying spree that can only be described as massive. In two waves — the first a pair of purchases a week ago, followed by a much larger purchase 18 hours ago — an anonymous whale absorbed 187,860,314,693 SHIB, worth nearly $2.3 million, directly from Coinbase Prime's hot wallet. 

    Advertisement

    This instantly put the wallet second only to Coinbase itself in the 24-hour inflow rankings, according to Arkham data.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/22/2025 - 12:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Price Breakout in 3 Days? Or Not
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    New Bitcoin ATH Predicted by Saylor? ‘Beyond Horizon’ BTC
    XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week's Teaser
    Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger
    CFTC Launches New Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint’

    One after another, blocks of 15.53 billion SHIB — equivalent to $192,000 — moved into the wallet, stacked alongside smaller tranches of 8.58 billion and 8.96 billion SHIB. When added to deposits from the previous week of 14.96 billion and 8.96 billion SHIB, the address now shows nearly 188 billion tokens, all of which are SHIB.

    Advertisement

    That concentration looks even stronger next to the global flows from the day. According to Arkham data, this one wallet alone absorbed over 163 billion SHIB during the latest spree.

    By comparison, Binance, Coinbase and Bitpanda’s large wallets each dealt with inflows in the 80-110 billion SHIB range. The fact that one address landed on the same board as entire exchanges highlights just how oversized the move was.

    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price reaction live

    On the price chart, SHIB is priced at $0.0000121, down 2.3% for the day, closing in on the support level of $0.0000110. Resistance still lies above at $0.0000169, $0.0000205 and $0.0000297, which makes the entry point appear either very timely or very risky. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Despite the weakness on the market, one wallet has accumulated tokens in volumes that rival those of institutional desks.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/21/2025 - 12:29
    Biggest Shiba Inu Coin Bull Right Now? 3,000,000,000,000 SHIB out of Coinbase Prove It
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The result is nearly $2.3 million worth of SHIB routed in multiple waves from Coinbase to a single address, turning an unknown wallet into one of the biggest SHIB players almost overnight.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 14:45
    BNB Now Available in UAE's Top-Tier Bank
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 14:14
    Key Reason Why ETH and XRP Just Surged 7% in Minutes
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” - Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders
    Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai on October 28–29. What to expect from the Crypto Event of the Year?
    Trezor Suite Now Supports WalletConnect for Secure Access to dApps
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 14:49
    187,860,314,693 SHIB Turn Coinbase Whale into Biggest Shiba Inu Bull Overnight
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 14:45
    BNB Now Available in UAE's Top-Tier Bank
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 14:14
    Key Reason Why ETH and XRP Just Surged 7% in Minutes
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all