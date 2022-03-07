Binance Now Has Its Own Payments Provider

Mon, 03/07/2022 - 14:05
Alex Dovbnya
Binance has announced the launch of its own service for providing payments
Binance, the number one cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has announced the launch of its own payments technology company called Bifinity.

Bifinity will act as the exchange's official fiat-to-crypto payments provider.

It supports a host of cryptocurrencies as well as traditional payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard.

Merchants will be able to integrate the company's application programming interface (API) in order to reach a higher level of scale. The service claims that it offers payment processing fees.

HIVE Blockchain Buys Intel’s Bitcoin Mining Chips
Helen Hai, president of Bifinity, believes that the company will help to propel crypto adoption around the world:

As the crypto and the Web3 economy continue to grow, we see greater demand to build improved fiat-to-crypto on-ramps to bridge the gap between the traditional finance industry and the decentralized and centralized crypto economy.

Bifinity has already secured partnerships with Eqonex and Paysafe.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

