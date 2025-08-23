Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum co-founder and its frontman, Vitalik Buterin, has made an important prediction about one of the ways AI bots may impact the future generation of people positively.

He also shared his take on a phenomenon that is quite popular at the moment — doomscrolling.

Buterin makes important AI prediction

Responding to a tweet published by X user @RuxandraTeslo about doomscrolling, Vitalik Buterin shared his take on this issue. He stated that he believes “there are good things to doomscroll and bad things to doomscroll.”

Right after that, he jumped onto another linked subject, which can be considered the doomscrolling of the future — using AI chatbots.

He predicted that AI can help shape “some of the smartest people of the next generation.” They may become that if they “spend their teenagehood curiously asking the bot all kinds of questions about science, the world, etc for hours a day.”

On the other hand, per Buterin, there will be lots of teenagers who will “waste their lives talking to AI all day about much less meaningful things.”

The Black Swan's author on future of AI

Earlier today, the renowned scholar, statistician and author of such popular books as “The Black Swan” and “Skin in the Game,” Nassim Taleb, also opined on the future impact of artificial intelligence on humanity.

In particular, he spoke about one sphere so far — medicine. Taleb said that while AI can hardly replace doctors yet, it can disrupt the sphere of medical education by helping autodidacts educate themselves much more efficiently.