    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for August 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 23/08/2025 - 12:46
    Can bulls hold price of Binance Coin (BNB) above $900 until end of week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market is bullish on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 4.82% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is far from the support and resistance levels. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the native exchange coin has set a new all-time high at $900.71.

    As there are no reversal signals yet, ongoing growth remains the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the level formed by the false breakout ($861.10). If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes far from that mark and with no long wick, the upward move may continue to new peaks.

    BNB is trading at $885.95 at press time.

