Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Green Run Faces Death Cross Threat on Price Chart

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 15:43
    Bitcoin explodes with green, but this bear signal may spoil party for bulls
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Green Run Faces Death Cross Threat on Price Chart
    Cover image via trello.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price bounced back over $116,500 today, recording more than 3% daily gains after dipping to $112,000 earlier in the week. The rally came as Jerome Powell hinted that rate cuts might be coming if the job market gets weaker.

    Advertisement

    Now, markets think there iss a 90% chance of a cut this year. The macro spark pushed crypto into high gear, but if you look at the charts, you will see a darker signal: a potential death cross.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/22/2025 - 13:03
    If Bitcoin Jumps, Fed Reserve Might React, Mike McGlone Warns
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Key Reason Why ETH and XRP Just Surged 7% in Minutes
    New Bitcoin ATH Predicted by Saylor? ‘Beyond Horizon’ BTC
    XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week's Teaser
    Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger

    On the daily chart, BTC got back both the 23-day and 50-day moving averages in a single green candle. But now, those averages are coming together in a way that could turn into a bearish trend if prices cool down again. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    The 200-day trendline, which is around $100,600, is the main support, and if the shorter lines under it cross it, it will be a classic death cross — a signal that euphoric spikes often lead to bigger pullbacks.

    Bitcoin on thin ice

    In just one hour, almost $240 million in shorts were liquidated as BTC soared, pushing total futures turnover to $107 billion, a 55% surge, according to CoinGlass. Options volume more than doubled past $8.4 billion, but open interest slipped 3%, showing plenty of players are focused on making a profit instead of taking risks.

    When the Binance and OKX ratios are above 1.4, it shows that the market is heavily tilted toward the long side. This kind of imbalance can create a situation where there is a lot of potential profit if sentiment changes.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/22/2025 - 11:47
    New Bitcoin ATH Predicted by Saylor? ‘Beyond Horizon’ BTC
    ByYuri Molchan

    Ethereum surged 8% toward $4,600, adding to the risk-on mood. Even so, the chart setup around Bitcoin's moving averages is still the clearest signal: a looming death cross that could turn this green run into a hangover faster than the market expects.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 15:36
    Shiba Inu Rockets 2,491% in Sudden Short Liquidation Spike: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 15:33
    Bitcoin at Crucial Point as RSI Signals Overbought Conditions
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Leading Tech Brands drive future digital economy to support Nigeria’s US$1 trillion 2030 vision at West Africa’s largest tech, AI & Startup Show
    MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” - Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders
    Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai on October 28–29. What to expect from the Crypto Event of the Year?
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 15:43
    Bitcoin Green Run Faces Death Cross Threat on Price Chart
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 15:36
    Shiba Inu Rockets 2,491% in Sudden Short Liquidation Spike: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 15:33
    Bitcoin at Crucial Point as RSI Signals Overbought Conditions
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all