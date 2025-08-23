Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of all top 10 coins are rising today, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by almost 3% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is near the local support of $115,189. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $114,500-$115,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is less clear. The price of the main crypto has failed to maintain yesterday's rise after the bullish bar closure.

If nothing changes, there is a chance of a test of the $114,000 mark shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the $111,919 level. The volume is low, which means traders might not see increased volatility soon. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $114,000-$118,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $115,352 at press time.