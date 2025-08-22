Key Reason Why ETH and XRP Just Surged 7% in Minutes

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of Ethereum (ETH) and XRP have just soared sharply higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled that the central bank would cut interest rates due to "shifting economic risks."

Powell money line: “policy adjustment may be warranted, with rates still restrictive” setting up for a Sept cut — Sara Eisen (@SaraEisen) August 22, 2025

Both ETH and XRP have added more than 7% in mere minutes following Powell's much-awaited dovish pivot.

The flagship altcoin has surged to an intraday high of $4,652 on the Bitstamp exchange. The altcoin is within striking distance of a new all-time high once again after coming awfully close to a new record peak earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency has reclaimed the $3 level once again.

Bitcoin is currently severely underperforming the two major altcoins, but it has managed to reclaim the $115,000 level.

Surging rate cut odds

The odds of a September rate are now surging after Powell's speech, reaching more than 80% on the Polymarket platform.

Odds of a rate cut are surging after Powell's speech - from 60% to 80%.



The market likes it. pic.twitter.com/6efqHZDnJH — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) August 22, 2025

Fundstrat's Tom Lee has stated that Powell's speech was bullish for major cryptocurrencies as well as small caps.