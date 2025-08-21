Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Holding Bitcoin Might Result in Jail Time for Pennsylvania Officials

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 21/08/2025 - 20:08
    Pennsylvania officials who fail to divest their Bitcoin holdings might end up in jail if this bill passes
    Advertisement
    Holding Bitcoin Might Result in Jail Time for Pennsylvania Officials
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    A bill that bans holding Bitcoin for public officials as well as their immediate families has been introduced in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

    The legislative effort (HB1812) aims to change the state's ethics and financial disclosure laws in order to prevent public officials from having exposure to the nascent asset class. 

    Apart from Bitcoin, public officials would also be barred from holding alternative cryptocurrencies (including memecoins), non-fungible tokens, and even stablecoins. 

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase Lists Ethereum-Based Stablecoin 4 Months After Launch
    Holding Bitcoin Might Result in Jail Time for Pennsylvania Officials
    XRP Hit With 101,445% Liquidation Imbalance First Time Ever, Rare Death Cross Threatens Bitcoin, SHIB Burns Rocket 2,196% — Crypto News Digest
    21 Million Bitcoin Supply Running out, Michael Saylor Warns

    They would not be able to hold crypto through funds, trusts, or funds. The same applies to cryptocurrency derivatives as well as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have gained significant adoption over the past year. 

    Advertisement

    The state's officials would be required to divest their digital asset holdings within two months of taking office. Moreover, they would also be prohibited from owning crypto a year after leaving their government jobs. 

    Potential jail time

    If a public official fails to comply with these requirements, he or she could face a civil penalty of up to $50,000. 

    It should also be noted that violations under the Ethics Act could be punishable as felonies with imprisonment. 

    Will it pass? 

    The recently introduced bill has now been referred to the Committee on State Government.

    For now, it remains at the very beginning of the legislative process, meaning that it remains unclear whether the bill will eventually pass. 

    Crypto holders in Congress 

    For now, there are no restrictions preventing members of Congress from holding Bitcoin. However, they are supposed to comply with existing disclosure laws. 

    Several members of Congress from both the Republican and the Democratic parties have previously disclosed crypto holdings. They include Michael Collins (R-GA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Jeffrey Jackson (D-NC), and so on.

    #Bitcoin News #Crypto Regulation
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 20:10
    Coinbase Lists Ethereum-Based Stablecoin 4 Months After Launch
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 17:57
    Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed by Top US Exchange Gemini
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ESCAPE Presale Live on Ethereum With $280K Raised, Hacken Audited and SolidProof KYC Verified
    Hyra Network Wins Prestigious Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit
    Fintech Week London Joins Forces with Fintech Fringe to Maximise Support for Scaling Companies
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 20:10
    Coinbase Lists Ethereum-Based Stablecoin 4 Months After Launch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 20:08
    Holding Bitcoin Might Result in Jail Time for Pennsylvania Officials
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 17:57
    Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed by Top US Exchange Gemini
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all