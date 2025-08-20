Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    1 Million SOL Leaves Binance in Surprising Buy Activity, Are Solana Whales Back?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 17:27
    Solana price continues to plunge but whales are still bullish
    Advertisement
    1 Million SOL Leaves Binance in Surprising Buy Activity, Are Solana Whales Back?
    Cover image via trello.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The crypto market is severely down but whales have remained bullish on Solana. 

    On August 20, a large crypto transaction involving 1,000,000 SOL was spotted leaving the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, according to data provided by Whale Alert.

    The transaction, which involved massive amounts of SOL worth over $181 million, happened during the mid-hour of the day, sparking discussions across the crypto community.

    HOT Stories
    Rare Death Cross Threatens to Send Bitcoin Price Straight to $100,000
    SEC Boss Calls for Protecting Crypto Markets Against 'Regulatory Mischief'
    Bitcoin (BTC): Goodbye to $120,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Avoid Breakdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Shock on Edge
    Harvard Economist Who Predicted That Bitcoin Was More Likely to Hit $100 Than $100K Finally Speaks Out

    While the large transfer was made from a Solana cold wallet, the data shows that the destination of the transfer was unidentified by the tracker, suggesting a possible buy activity from a high-profile investor.

    Advertisement

    The receiving Solana wallet appears to have been recently created, as the first transaction carried out on the wallet happened 14 days ago, on August 7.

    What does this whale know?

    Although the reason behind the transfer was not stated, all indications from the transfer point to an attempt to buy the asset in large quantities. Notably, large amounts of cryptocurrencies leaving a major crypto exchange like Binance have often been traced to major buy activities from whales.

    While the massive crypto transfer came at a time when the crypto market is experiencing a severe bloodbath, comments have suggested that a high-profile investor or an institution might have made the move to stack up on the asset at a lesser price and maximize profits.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/15/2025 - 00:01
    Ethereum (ETH) : First Time Since 2021, Solana (SOL) Can Hit $300 Next, Bitcoin's (BTC) Golden Ticket
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Apart from its anonymous nature, which has stirred curiosities among market participants, it is uncommon for such large amounts of tokens to be moved in attempted buy activities at a time like this when the crypto market is experiencing a heavy downturn.

    Nonetheless, bullish moves like this have fueled hopes among relenting investors that something big might be coming, which the whale appears to be preparing for.

    SOL price outlook

    After falling as low as $179 on August 20, the price of SOL has seen a sharp rebound, rapidly switching to the green zone on the same day.

    According to data from CoinMarketCap, SOL has surged sharply to $184 as of press time, reflecting a price increase of 3.48% over the last day.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    With this sudden rebound in SOL’s price, investors' enthusiasm have been reignited, and more large transfers like this are expected to push the token for more rally.

    #Solana #Binance #Solana Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 15:51
    Rare Death Cross Threatens to Send Bitcoin Price Straight to $100,000
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Aug 20, 2025 - 15:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)
    MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway
    Quan2um Establishes Shariah Advisory Council to Uphold Highest Standards of Islamic Finance in Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 17:27
    1 Million SOL Leaves Binance in Surprising Buy Activity, Are Solana Whales Back?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 15:51
    Rare Death Cross Threatens to Send Bitcoin Price Straight to $100,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 20, 2025 - 15:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all