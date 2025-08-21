Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are going up today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 2.67% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.8607. However, if a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, the correction may continue to the $0.85 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of ADA is within yesterday's bar, which means neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation.

Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. All in all, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. As the price is far from the main levels, one should focus on the closest area of $1. If it breaks out, the upward move may continue to the $1.10-$1.20 range.

ADA is trading at $0.8642 at press time.