Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins remain bullish at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by more than 9%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $4,659 and the resistance of $4,817. As neither side is dominating, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $4,783. If the price of the main altcoin returns above it, traders may witness further growth to the psychological $5,000 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the peak formed in November 2021.

If the weekly candle closes far from it, bears may seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the $4,500 range by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $4,718 at press time.