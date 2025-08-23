Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 23/08/2025 - 11:24
    Can traders expect Ethereum (ETH) to test $5,000 mark over next days?
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 23
    Most coins remain bullish at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by more than 9%.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $4,659 and the resistance of $4,817. As neither side is dominating, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $4,783. If the price of the main altcoin returns above it, traders may witness further growth to the psychological $5,000 mark.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the peak formed in November 2021.

    If the weekly candle closes far from it, bears may seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the $4,500 range by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,718 at press time.

