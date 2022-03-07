Shiba Inu Now Accessible to 4.5 Million Users via Wirex Payment: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Wirex has expanded its ecosystem to enable 4.5 million users to access Shiba Inu (SHIB) alongside five other tokens—namely, Terra (LUNA), Cosmos (ATOM), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Orchid Protocol (OXT) and Enjin Coin (ENJ). With the move, Wirex users can receive, send, store and exchange Shiba Inu tokens across its app, wallet and payment platforms.

Wirex, a worldwide digital payment platform, was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev. The firm claims to have created the world's first crypto-enabled payment card, which allowed users to spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life in 2015.

Wirex, which has over 4.5 million subscribers in 130 countries, including the United States, allows users to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly.

Shiba Inu expanding its reach

Payment service provider BitPay recently announced that Australian energy company 1st Energy now accepts cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu included, through BitPay.

Adam Aron, chief executive officer of cinema giant AMC, took to Twitter in late February to announce that his company will add support for BitPay-powered online payments on its mobile app and its website on March 19. ''BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our website by March 19 and live on our mobile apps by April 16, possibly a few days earlier," he stated. Hence, Shiba Inu will be accessible to AMC customers via BitPay.

The Shiba Inu team has just inked a "cutting-edge" partnership with the John Richmond fashion label. The partnership will see to the launch of a fashion collection in the form of 10,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The physical versions of these tokens will be presented during Milan Fashion Week.