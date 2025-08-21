Advertisement
    $80,000,000,000 in Ethereum in 24 Hours: This Wave Is Enormous

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 21/08/2025 - 10:09
    Ethereum's 24-hour statistic shows mind-blowing tendencies
    With over $80 billion in trading volume over the past day, Ethereum shows mind-blowing activity you would not expect. This spike in activity is accompanied by $291,600,000,000 in open interest in ETH derivatives, showing that the derivatives market absolutely dominates.

    Ethereum's strong interest

    According to the daily ETH/USDT chart, Ethereum reinforced strong buyer interest by rapidly rebounding near $4,280 after recently pulling back from the $4,800 region. Even though it is a sharp correction, it fits the pattern of a healthy uptrend in which retracements are absorbed before new legs rise.

    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Throughout the recovery, spot volume has remained high, which is encouraging because it shows that demand is coming from both organic accumulation and speculation. The long/short ratios on the derivatives side are still biased in favor of bulls, with almost 70% of positions being long.

    Over $10,080,000,000 in ETH open interest is accounted for by Binance alone, indicating that whales are still actively positioning. Despite a minor drop in perpetual contracts, futures open interest increased by +1.42% over the past day, indicating divergent sentiment but a consistent dedication to ETH exposure.

    Active resistance

    Technically, the $4,500-$4,800 range is where the most resistance is focused. Another wave of speculative inflows could be triggered by a breakout above this range, which would lead to the psychological milestone of $5,000.

    If selling picks up speed, deeper protection can be found near $3,620 and $3,000, while immediate support is located around $4,080 (20-day moving average). Ethereum might push toward $5,000 in the upcoming weeks if it maintains its momentum with sustained high volumes and leveraged participation.  

    The $4,500-$5,000 resistance area, open interest and derivatives positioning will most likely become keys in the market pivot for the second-largest cryptocurrency that is gaining dominance day by day.

    #Ethereum
