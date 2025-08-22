Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 15:50
    Can current price blast of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $120,000 mark?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is mainly green today, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.42% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has blasted after a breakout of the $113,472 level. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is rising after a bounce off from the support level of $111,919. However, Bitcoin (BTC) might need more time to accumulate energy for an ongoing rise. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $115,000-$118,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the support of $111,919. In this case, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure. If it happens far from that mark, bulls may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $120,000 mark.

    Bitcoin is trading at $116,750 at press time.

