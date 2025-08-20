Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite sellers' pressure, some coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has gone up by almost 3% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is rising after a resistance breakout of $182.30. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $190 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, bulls are trying to get back in the game after yesterday's bearish closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $180-$190 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the price of SOL is far from the support and resistance levels. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to fix above the $209 mark. In that case, the upward move may lead to a test of the $230 range.

SOL is trading at $184.89 at press time.