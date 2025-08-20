Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 15:30
    Can rate of Solana (SOL) reach $200 mark soon?
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite sellers' pressure, some coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has gone up by almost 3% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is rising after a resistance breakout of $182.30. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $190 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, bulls are trying to get back in the game after yesterday's bearish closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/19/2025 - 13:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 19
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $180-$190 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the price of SOL is far from the support and resistance levels. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to fix above the $209 mark. In that case, the upward move may lead to a test of the $230 range.

    SOL is trading at $184.89 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 15:18
    XRP Hit With Never-Before-Seen 101,445% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:56
    China Wants to Catch Up with US Stablecoin Push
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway
    Quan2um Establishes Shariah Advisory Council to Uphold Highest Standards of Islamic Finance in Digital Assets
    Ika Launches RFP Program to Unlock the Next Generation of Decentralized Applications on Sui
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Aug 20, 2025 - 15:30
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 15:18
    XRP Hit With Never-Before-Seen 101,445% Liquidation Imbalance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:56
    China Wants to Catch Up with US Stablecoin Push
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all