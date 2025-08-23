Advertisement
    'Powerful': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 23/08/2025 - 7:01
    Savvy trader Peter Brandt has given a praising comment on Ethereum reaching a new ATH
    'Powerful': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Old school commodity trader Peter L. Brandt, who has been in the trading business since the mid-1970s, and is now also into Bitcoin, has commented on the new historic price peak.

    He has many times criticized ETH but admitted that, as a trader, he would still trade it, regardless of his attitude to it as an asset.

    "Powerful" ETH surge to new ATH

    Sharing an X post by an X user, Cheds Trading, which contains a breakout pattern of ETH on a TradingView chart, Brandt wrote just a single word: “Powerful.” The second-largest cryptocurrency shows a 15%+ price surge within a single day, jumping from $4,238 to $4,885 and thus hitting a new historic price peak.

    The previous one was reached in November 2021. This time, Ethereum logged a massive surge after the head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, announced that a rate cut would take place next month. The crypto market reacted immediately. However, the Bitcoin dominance slipped to 56.5% and Ethereum smashed a new all-time high. At press time, Ethereum is trading at $4,739.

    As for BTC, it also went up, adding 4.6% and hitting $117,420 thanks to a massive green candle. By now, Bitcoin has slightly rebounded and is changing hands at $115,700.

    Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, also highlighted the new historic price surge demonstrated by Ethereum, posting a tweet about this and congratulating the community.

