    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for August 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 14:55
    Can upward move of SHIB continue to $0.000013 zone?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The end of the week is bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has risen by 1.62% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has broken the local resistance of $0.00001253. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes nearby or above, the growth may continue to the $0.000013 area tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, the situation is also rather more bullish than bearish. Traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the nearest level of $0.00001264. 

    If the picture remains the same until tomorrow, there is a high possibility of seeing an ongoing upward move to the $0.000013-$0.00001350 range soon.

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating so far, as the price of SHIB is far from main levels. In this regard, sideways trading in the area of $0.000012-$0.000014 is the most likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001278 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
