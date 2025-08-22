SHIB Price Prediction for August 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 1.62% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has broken the local resistance of $0.00001253. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes nearby or above, the growth may continue to the $0.000013 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is also rather more bullish than bearish. Traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the nearest level of $0.00001264.

If the picture remains the same until tomorrow, there is a high possibility of seeing an ongoing upward move to the $0.000013-$0.00001350 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating so far, as the price of SHIB is far from main levels. In this regard, sideways trading in the area of $0.000012-$0.000014 is the most likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001278 at press time.