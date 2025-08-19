Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple’s $606 Million XRP Transfer Sparks Hopes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Can Add Zero, Don’t Buy Ethereum Dip, Says Top Trader — Crypto Market News

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 19/08/2025 - 18:01
    Crypto market today: key points. XRP price shows signs of recovery as Ripple makes the big move. SHIB price is on verge of adding zero. Chris Weston believes you shouldn't buy Ethereum.
    Advertisement
    Ripple’s $606 Million XRP Transfer Sparks Hopes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Can Add Zero, Don’t Buy Ethereum Dip, Says Top Trader — Crypto Market News
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple's $606M XRP transfer raises eyebrows

    XRP shows signs of recovery as Ripple makes the big move.

    • The big move. Ripple shifted 200M XRP on Aug. 18 to an unknown wallet.

    San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has stirred speculations with a mysterious transfer involving millions of XRP. On August 18, on-chain tracking platform Whale Alert spotted a major transfer from Ripple involving 200,000,000 XRP. According to the data provider, Ripple had moved a mega amount of XRP to an unknown address. The transfer was worth over $606 million per XRP’s price at the time the transfer was executed. 

    • Market context. Transfer happened during a market-wide downturn.

    The massive XRP transfer from Ripple has sparked reactions across the community as the destination of the transferred assets remained anonymous. While market watchers have been closely monitoring on-chain moves like this, they have expressed curiosity as to whether the move could be the firm preparing for institutional deals or probably redistributing its reserves.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple’s $606 Million XRP Transfer Sparks Hopes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Can Add Zero, Don’t Buy Ethereum Dip, Says Top Trader — Crypto Market News
    'Brilliant' Bitcoin Prediction Earns Legendary Trader Peter Brandt's Approval
    Michael Saylor Will Never Give up on Bitcoin, His New X Post Promises
    Ripple CTO: MicroStrategy Won’t Do Well if BTC Plunges
    • Bullish view. Could signal private accumulation or strategic positioning for XRP adoption.

    With the move coming amid a broad crypto market bloodbath, investors fear that the move might be Ripple preparing to dump its holdings ahead of deeper price declines. Following the anonymous nature of Ripple’s giant move on XRP today, the lack of clarity on the destination of the transfer has fueled discussions about whether it could be tied to upcoming private accumulation which may be bullish for XRP’s potential price.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/18/2025 - 20:14
    Ripple’s $606 Million XRP Transfer Sparks Hopes of Price Reversal
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Shiba Inu price struggles at thin support

    Shiba Inu coin holders better buckle up as SHIB price is on verge of adding zero.

    • Key support level. $0.0000120 — repeatedly tested, now at risk of breaking.

    SHIB is trading at $0.0000126 right now. The only thing holding it back from dropping into new territory is thin support at $0.0000120. SHIB price has been moving in tight waves this summer: a brief 8.9% gain in July, followed by a drop in August. 

    Its support line has been tested several times on the daily chart, with each rebound losing strength. If it breaks, the token will reach areas last visited in Q1, when sentiment was far weaker.

    • Bigger picture. 2025 marked by persistent monthly losses.

    The weekly candles show the difficulty of this year. After the surge in 2024, SHIB failed to keep up. The year started with losses of 10.9% in January, followed by 26.1% in February, and red in March and June. Despite sporadic recoveries, the coin has been dropping for months.

    For SHIB, the next few weeks are going to be important. The community needs to find enough buying power to hold steady above support and set up for a late-year push. They did it last November with a 49% rally, after all. If not, the charts are set to lock in the new reality of another zero. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/18/2025 - 13:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Add Zero? Here's How Close Meme Coin Is
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Ethereum (ETH) price dip warning

    Chris Weston, head of research at Australian trading firm Pepperstone, believes that traders should wait for ETH to regain its momentum.

    • Key view. Traders should avoid rushing into dip-buying ETH.

    Chris Weston, head of research at Australian trading firm Pepperstone, argues that traders should not rush to buy the Ethereum (ETH) dip. "As we see on the daily [chart], the time for patience on new longs is needed…" Weston said. Momentum buying instead of dip buying The trader has predicted that the price of the flagship altcoin could potentially drop back to the $4,100 level, which is the previous "breakout level." 

    • Market context. ETH fell to $4,233 intraday low.

    Weston has opined that it would be more prudent to wait until the dip is bought by others and ETH regains its momentum. Earlier, the price of the leading alternative cryptocurrency plunged to an intraday low of $4,233, which is the lowest level since Aug. 12. That said, the cryptocurrency is still up by nearly 15% this August after surging by as much as 49% in July. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/18/2025 - 07:31
    Top Trader: Don’t Buy ETH’s Dip
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    #Ripple News #XRP #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 15:47
    Ethereum Outshining Bitcoin Again as Crucial Metric Flips Bullish
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 15:41
    Shiba Inu Rockets 699,000% in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    R0AR Announces Node Sale: Democratizing Layer 2 Infrastructure While Rewarding Community Participation
    WOW Summit 2025 Returns to Hong Kong, Uniting Global Tech Titans to Shape the Future of Web3 and AI
    Ethereum Meme Coin Pepeto Crosses $6,200,000 Million in Presale Upon Listing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Aug 19, 2025 - 18:01
    Ripple’s $606 Million XRP Transfer Sparks Hopes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Can Add Zero, Don’t Buy Ethereum Dip, Says Top Trader — Crypto Market News
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 15:47
    Ethereum Outshining Bitcoin Again as Crucial Metric Flips Bullish
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 15:41
    Shiba Inu Rockets 699,000% in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all