Ripple’s $606 Million XRP Transfer Sparks Hopes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Can Add Zero, Don’t Buy Ethereum Dip, Says Top Trader — Crypto Market News

Advertisement

Ripple's $606M XRP transfer raises eyebrows

XRP shows signs of recovery as Ripple makes the big move.

The big move. Ripple shifted 200M XRP on Aug. 18 to an unknown wallet.

San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has stirred speculations with a mysterious transfer involving millions of XRP. On August 18, on-chain tracking platform Whale Alert spotted a major transfer from Ripple involving 200,000,000 XRP. According to the data provider, Ripple had moved a mega amount of XRP to an unknown address. The transfer was worth over $606 million per XRP’s price at the time the transfer was executed.

Market context. Transfer happened during a market-wide downturn.

The massive XRP transfer from Ripple has sparked reactions across the community as the destination of the transferred assets remained anonymous. While market watchers have been closely monitoring on-chain moves like this, they have expressed curiosity as to whether the move could be the firm preparing for institutional deals or probably redistributing its reserves.

Bullish view. Could signal private accumulation or strategic positioning for XRP adoption.

With the move coming amid a broad crypto market bloodbath, investors fear that the move might be Ripple preparing to dump its holdings ahead of deeper price declines. Following the anonymous nature of Ripple’s giant move on XRP today, the lack of clarity on the destination of the transfer has fueled discussions about whether it could be tied to upcoming private accumulation which may be bullish for XRP’s potential price.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu price struggles at thin support

Shiba Inu coin holders better buckle up as SHIB price is on verge of adding zero.

Key support level. $0.0000120 — repeatedly tested, now at risk of breaking.

SHIB is trading at $0.0000126 right now. The only thing holding it back from dropping into new territory is thin support at $0.0000120. SHIB price has been moving in tight waves this summer: a brief 8.9% gain in July, followed by a drop in August.

Its support line has been tested several times on the daily chart, with each rebound losing strength. If it breaks, the token will reach areas last visited in Q1, when sentiment was far weaker.

Bigger picture. 2025 marked by persistent monthly losses.

The weekly candles show the difficulty of this year. After the surge in 2024, SHIB failed to keep up. The year started with losses of 10.9% in January, followed by 26.1% in February, and red in March and June. Despite sporadic recoveries, the coin has been dropping for months.

For SHIB, the next few weeks are going to be important. The community needs to find enough buying power to hold steady above support and set up for a late-year push. They did it last November with a 49% rally, after all. If not, the charts are set to lock in the new reality of another zero.

Ethereum (ETH) price dip warning

Chris Weston, head of research at Australian trading firm Pepperstone, believes that traders should wait for ETH to regain its momentum.

Key view. Traders should avoid rushing into dip-buying ETH.

Chris Weston, head of research at Australian trading firm Pepperstone, argues that traders should not rush to buy the Ethereum (ETH) dip. "As we see on the daily [chart], the time for patience on new longs is needed…" Weston said. Momentum buying instead of dip buying The trader has predicted that the price of the flagship altcoin could potentially drop back to the $4,100 level, which is the previous "breakout level."

Market context. ETH fell to $4,233 intraday low.

Weston has opined that it would be more prudent to wait until the dip is bought by others and ETH regains its momentum. Earlier, the price of the leading alternative cryptocurrency plunged to an intraday low of $4,233, which is the lowest level since Aug. 12. That said, the cryptocurrency is still up by nearly 15% this August after surging by as much as 49% in July.