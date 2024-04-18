Advertisement
    Ancient Ethereum (ETH) Whale Suddenly Comes Back in Epic Manner

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Recent sell-off by longstanding Ethereum investor prompts fear, uncertainty and doubt amid period of declining ETH price
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 8:22
    In a notable development within the Ethereum ecosystem, an early participant in the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) has recently executed a substantial sell-off, garnering attention across the cryptocurrency community. According to reports from Spot on Chain, the individual in question has sold 2,000 ETH for 6 million USDC, a transaction of considerable magnitude.

    This event is particularly noteworthy due to the historical context of the whale's involvement with Ethereum. Records indicate that the whale initially acquired 33,213 ETH during Ethereum's Genesis ICO on July 30, 2015, at an ICO price of approximately $0.31 per token. Over time, they have strategically managed their holdings, with a portion of approximately 5,110 ETH either deposited to the Kraken exchange or liquidated via decentralized exchanges at an average price of approximately $2,545 per ETH.

    Despite this recent sell-off, the whale still maintains a substantial balance of around 29,700 ETH, valued at approximately $89.4 million, distributed across three wallets, primarily within staking platforms.

    The emergence of such ancient holders often prompts scrutiny and speculation within the cryptocurrency market. Historical data suggests that large sell-offs by early investors can influence market dynamics and contribute to increased volatility. 

    Interestingly, the sell-off coincides with a period of decline in Ethereum's price, with the price dipping below $3,000 per ETH. Since the beginning of the week, Ethereum has experienced a decline of 9% from its recent peak of nearly $3,300.

