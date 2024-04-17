Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum and Bitcoin Investors Are Destroyed, But It Could Be Positive

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum and Bitcoin are not in the best shape as FUD prevails
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 11:08
    Ethereum and Bitcoin Investors Are Destroyed, But It Could Be Positive
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After a tough weekend that saw Bitcoin dip to around $61,500 and Ethereum to $2,890, the chatter has been mostly dark. Yet, this surge of FUD among traders may not be as bad as it sounds.

    Advertisement

    As markets start to bounce back, going against the crowd's doomsday predictions, there is a lesson to be learned. When everyone is selling in a panic, it often sets the stage for a turnaround. This is where we are now – at a potential tipping point where the pessimism has gone so far that it might just flip the other way.

    ETHUSD
    ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

    According to sentiment analysis, negative tendencies on the market could indicate a coming rebound, as the markets have a history of moving contrary to the crowd's fears. The expectation is that this trend could hold up until the hype and excitement (FOMO) surrounding the halving event take center stage again, just as they did a few weeks ago.

    Related
    Peter Schiff Blasts Mike Novogratz's Bitcoin Bull Run Prediction

    On the price chart, Bitcoin and Ethereum have crucial levels to watch. For Bitcoin, the resistance to beat is around $67,000. If it manages to rise above this, it might signal a larger recovery. Ethereum faces resistance near $3,500 and has support at $2,700. If it holds above support and breaks past resistance, it could be a sign of a more sustained upswing.

    While the current sentiment is in the dumps, history has shown that such sentiment extremes can precede market recoveries. The collective mood swings of investors, from fear to greed and back again, are part of the crypto industry.

    Just as panic can spread quickly, so too can a recovery start – often when it is least expected. Keep an eye on those critical price levels.

    #Ethereum #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem Shares Notable Post About Very First BTC Halving
    2024/04/17 11:04
    Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem Shares Notable Post About Very First BTC Halving
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Analyst Issues Crucial Bitcoin Reminder About Halving
    2024/04/17 11:04
    Analyst Issues Crucial Bitcoin Reminder About Halving
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Recovery Mode as Open Interest Surges
    2024/04/17 11:04
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Recovery Mode as Open Interest Surges
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Announces Listing of MERL Token with 200,000 MERL Prize Pool Campaign
    OSEAN DAO Celebrates Company Registration Milestone and Announces an Upcoming 5 Million $OSEAN Airdrop
    UAE's Klickl Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Revolutionizing Finance with Integrated Tradefi and Web 3.0
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum and Bitcoin Investors Are Destroyed, But It Could Be Positive
    Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem Shares Notable Post About Very First BTC Halving
    Analyst Issues Crucial Bitcoin Reminder About Halving
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD