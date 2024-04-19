Advertisement
AD

    Ancient Bitcoin Whales Register 223% Profit One Day Prior Halving

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Amid anticipation of Bitcoin's halving event, ancient whales have surfaced with staggering 223% profit
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 11:29
    Ancient Bitcoin Whales Register 223% Profit One Day Prior Halving
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent report by Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, it has been revealed that longstanding Bitcoin holders, often referred to as "ancient whales," have witnessed a remarkable surge in profits, amounting to an impressive 223%. This significant uptick in profitability comes at a crucial moment, with Bitcoin poised to undergo its scheduled halving event in less than 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Is Ray Dalio Becoming Bitcoin Bull?

    On the one hand, it might seem that ancient whales holding a large amount of Bitcoin with such profits poses the risk that they will want to go to cache sooner. However, it is likely that it is the short-term holders who pose the greater risk, given that their unrealized gains on short-term BTC holdings have fallen to almost zero. This reduces the incentive for further selling.

    Probably the best case for further market clearing in the run-up to and during the halving is if the BTC price falls even lower and this led to panic selling at a loss and numerous liquidations of short-term holders. At the same time, long-term holders continue to hold and record at least triple-digit gains and are hardly worried about how the Bitcoin halving will affect the price here and now.

    Two questions

    With the countdown to the halving nearing its conclusion, anticipation and uncertainty loom large in the crypto space. Historically, the event has been associated with heightened market volatility and profound shifts in investor sentiment. 

    However, amid this backdrop of uncertainty, long-term holders remain resolute, fortified by their substantial gains and a steadfast belief in Bitcoin's underlying value proposition.

    Related
    Binance Ex-CEO Shares Hot Take on Bitcoin Halving

    As the crypto community braces for the impending major event, all eyes are on the ancient whales and their profits. Will they opt to capitalize on their gains, potentially triggering market turbulence? Or will their commitment to long-term holding strategies prevail, anchoring Bitcoin amid the volatility?

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin halving
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin Price Alert: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Hints at Major BTC Move Ahead
    2024/04/19 11:24
    Bitcoin Price Alert: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Hints at Major BTC Move Ahead
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Outranks S&P 500 Giants in This Key Metric
    2024/04/19 11:24
    Ethereum (ETH) Outranks S&P 500 Giants in This Key Metric
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image 'I Do Hold a Lot of Ripple Stock': Ripple CTO Ends Loyalty Speculations
    2024/04/19 11:24
    'I Do Hold a Lot of Ripple Stock': Ripple CTO Ends Loyalty Speculations
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Merlin Chain Launches MERL: A Major Leap Forward in Bitcoin Layer 2 Solutions
    Aptos Labs collaborates with Microsoft, Brevan Howard and SK Telecom to bring global institutional finance on-chain with Aptos Ascend
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ancient Bitcoin Whales Register 223% Profit One Day Prior Halving
    Bitcoin Price Alert: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Hints at Major BTC Move Ahead
    Ethereum (ETH) Outranks S&P 500 Giants in This Key Metric
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD