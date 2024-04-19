Ancient Bitcoin Whales Register 223% Profit One Day Prior Halving

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent report by Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, it has been revealed that longstanding Bitcoin holders, often referred to as "ancient whales," have witnessed a remarkable surge in profits, amounting to an impressive 223%. This significant uptick in profitability comes at a crucial moment, with Bitcoin poised to undergo its scheduled halving event in less than 24 hours.

On the one hand, it might seem that ancient whales holding a large amount of Bitcoin with such profits poses the risk that they will want to go to cache sooner. However, it is likely that it is the short-term holders who pose the greater risk, given that their unrealized gains on short-term BTC holdings have fallen to almost zero. This reduces the incentive for further selling.

#Bitcoin Unrealized Profits for On-Chain Cohorts:



Old whales: +223%

New whales (TradFi/ETFs): +1.6%

Small miners: +131%

Big miners (Mining companies): +81%



Not enough profit to end this cycle, imo. pic.twitter.com/yehpa5YFSo — Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) April 19, 2024

Probably the best case for further market clearing in the run-up to and during the halving is if the BTC price falls even lower and this led to panic selling at a loss and numerous liquidations of short-term holders. At the same time, long-term holders continue to hold and record at least triple-digit gains and are hardly worried about how the Bitcoin halving will affect the price here and now.

Two questions

With the countdown to the halving nearing its conclusion, anticipation and uncertainty loom large in the crypto space. Historically, the event has been associated with heightened market volatility and profound shifts in investor sentiment.

However, amid this backdrop of uncertainty, long-term holders remain resolute, fortified by their substantial gains and a steadfast belief in Bitcoin's underlying value proposition.

As the crypto community braces for the impending major event, all eyes are on the ancient whales and their profits. Will they opt to capitalize on their gains, potentially triggering market turbulence? Or will their commitment to long-term holding strategies prevail, anchoring Bitcoin amid the volatility?