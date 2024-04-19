Advertisement
    Binance Ex-CEO Shares Hot Take on Bitcoin Halving

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Former Binance boss has published a tweet to clarify something about Bitcoin halving
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 8:07
    Binance Ex-CEO Shares Hot Take on Bitcoin Halving
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Founder of the largest cryptocurrency exchange and its former chief executive who had to step down recently, Changpeng Zhao (also widely known as CZ), has posted on the Twitter/X social media platform to answer an important question about the approaching Bitcoin halving. This fundamental for any crypto user event is to take place later this week.

    The much-anticipated halving will reduce the block award once again, adding more scarcity to the global flagship cryptocurrency.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Expects Bitcoin (BTC) to Crash After Halving

    CZ issues important Bitcoin halving post

    Changpeng Zhao quoted his earlier tweet published in October last year, in which he said that a page on Bitcoin halving would be added to Binance and also shared his thoughts on this event. In particular, CZ stated that a year after a halving, Bitcoin price starts surging to new highs. It will not double overnight, though many people are likely to start asking why.

    This was from his experience of the three previous halvings. In the same post, CZ warned that he cannot predict the future, therefore he does not make any Bitcoin price predictions.

    In today’s Twitter/X post, Zhao stated that he recently received a question from a crypto fan “if bitcoin halving is like a stock split.” No, was his answer to that in the post. Such questions, indicating the arrogance of a great number of people when it comes to such basics as the Bitcoin halving mechanism indicates that “we are still early,” according to CZ.

    Bitcoin halving and "Omega candle"

    Many experts, including Samson Mow and Anthony Pompliano, name the halving as a crucial driver of the Bitcoin price surge in the near future. Since the amount of newly generated Bitcoin will be cut in half, they say, the halving will create a BTC supply shock.

    In return, spot Bitcoin ETFs approved in mid-January, began to create a demand shock for BTC as they began to accumulate a lot more BTC than was produced by miners per day.

    When the supply and demand shocks meet after the halving, Samson Mow stated in one of his tweets this year, Bitcoin will print the “Omega candle” which is likely to take the price to $1 million.

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at the $64,621 level after printing a massive hourly green candle today.

    #Changpeng Zhao #Binance #Bitcoin halving
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
