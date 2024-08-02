    Analyst Ki Young Ju Joins Michael Saylor's Bullish Bitcoin Ethos

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Michael Saylor's sentiment toward Bitcoin supported by prominent analyst
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 11:53
    
    Ki Young Ju has reiterated in a recent string of tweets that Bitcoin is the best strategy echoing the opinions of Michael Saylor. The cryptocurrency community is united and purposeful because of the emphasis both influencers place on the simplicity, clarity and consistency of Bitcoin's value

    MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has been a well-known supporter of Bitcoin. The graph displaying MicroStrategy's performance since Aug. 10, 2020, demonstrates the noteworthy returns his company has achieved by implementing a Bitcoin strategy. MicroStrategy is up 1,206%, which is much higher than major indices and assets like Nvidia and Tesla as well as Bitcoin itself, which increased by 442%. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Ki Young Ju supports this philosophy by emphasizing Bitcoin's long-term potential. The current Bitcoin data he observes is similar to the sideways movement that occurs in the middle of 2020, when older whales transfer their holdings to younger whales on-chain. 

    An essential component of Bitcoin's decentralized structure is the wealth transfer that occurs within its ecosystem, guaranteeing that the asset is distributed among a larger group of holders rather than being concentrated in the hands of a select few. Crucially Ki Young Ju highlights that there has not been a major price increase following the halving, and that ordinary investors have not yet overheated the market

    This observation implies that there is still room for the market to rise, and a bull run may be approaching. According to Ki Young Ju, Bitcoin bull runs are frequently brief but intense and abrupt, highlighting the need for investors to exercise patience. The core of the Bitcoin ethos is this idea of perseverance and long-term thinking.

    Adherents of this strategy develop and mature, and as they do, they pass on their knowledge and convictions, strengthening the community through a cycle of advocacy and education. The belief in Bitcoin's value proposition being passed down through generations reinforces its status as a hedge against conventional financial systems and a store of value.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor
