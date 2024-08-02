    $83 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Crypto community witnessed huge surge in Bitcoin trading activity
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 10:31
    $83 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) bulls have started to push the price higher after yesterday’s minor price dip. They have been showing great interest as the trading activity is surging today. It is a watershed moment as the BTC price needs this backing from bulls on the market.

    The trading volume of Bitcoin, per CoinGlass, has soared 25.61%. Traders have injected almost $83 billion into the market in the last 24 hours. With this support from the bulls, the total market capitalization of BTC currently stands at $1.27 trillion.

    Crypto exchange Binance, with a volume of $23.56 billion, is leading the pack in terms of experiencing the most trading activity for Bitcoin. It is followed by Bitget at $14.51 billion, Bybit at $11.07 billion and OKX at $10.77 billion, among others. This means that the leading cryptocurrency in the market is surging in volume across all major platforms.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Historic Bitcoin Battle
    'Time to Pay Attention': John Bollinger's Bitcoin Price Outlook Update
    XRP Sees Strongest Bullish Sentiment in More Than a Year
    MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Keep Surging

    Bitcoin witnesses major bullish signals

    Amid rising trading activity, the Options Open Interest (OI) of BTC has also seen a major boost during this time. As of now, the OI has surged 2.18% to $10.24 billion. It shows that there is a big surge in the number of options contracts held by BTC traders in active positions.

    It should be noted that this rising OI means that current market sentiment is optimistic. Moreover, it indicates that investor confidence is pushing the price to higher levels. High OI is a crucial indicator as it pinpoints the continuation of this bullish trend on the market.

    Bitcoin price rally scenario

    As of writing this story, the price of BTC is at $64,451. It has witnessed a minor dip of 0.03% in the last 24 hours. However, the broader trend remains positive as the BTC price is still up 3.04% over the last 30 days. Moreover, the price is still up 119.03% in the past year.

    Seeing all these indicators and figures, it will not be wrong to say that Bitcoin is not in a bearish trend. The broader outlook is strongly bullish, and the resurgence of bulls only supports this Bitcoin outlook. Overall, BTC appears to be heading toward the next higher levels.

    #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Historic Bitcoin Battle
    Aug 2, 2024 - 10:25
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Historic Bitcoin Battle
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image 'Time to Pay Attention': John Bollinger's Bitcoin Price Outlook Update
    Aug 2, 2024 - 10:25
    'Time to Pay Attention': John Bollinger's Bitcoin Price Outlook Update
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Over One Billion XRP Shuffled by Ripple in 24 Hours
    Aug 2, 2024 - 10:25
    Over One Billion XRP Shuffled by Ripple in 24 Hours
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    The Philippines Chooses Venom for Groundbreaking National Blockchain Initiative
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $83 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Historic Bitcoin Battle
    'Time to Pay Attention': John Bollinger's Bitcoin Price Outlook Update
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD