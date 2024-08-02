    Ripple CTO Flags Coinbase Scam on X: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz sounds crucial alert to crypto community
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 10:38
    Ripple CTO Flags Coinbase Scam on X: Details
    Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz recently took a stand against scammers attempting to deceive users on social media, specifically X. Schwartz flagged Coinbase scams, which posted fraudulent links in a recent X (formerly Twitter) discussion, in which the Ripple CTO was a participant.

    The discussion began when an X user expressed concerns about taker fees for advanced traders on Coinbase. The comment drew the attention of the Ripple CTO and that of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who corrected a false assumption in the taker fees listed on the Coinbase website along this line.

    Ripple CTO sounds alert

    Amid the buzz created by the Coinbase-centered discussion on X, some scammers wishing to capitalize on the moment took the chance to make their suggestions in the comments which, of course, were fake. The scammers suggested contacting Coinbase email support to resolve the issue, while providing a fraudulent link.

    Scammers are increasingly using social media platforms to trick unsuspecting users into clicking on malicious links. These links often lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal information, such as login credentials and private keys, potentially resulting in significant financial losses for victims. The fraudulent links in this case were falsely presented as legitimate Coinbase support.

    Legitimate Coinbase platforms always have the coinbase.com domain name at the end, whereas the fraudulent link ends with gmail.com.  

    Recognizing the threat, Ripple CTO David Schwartz swiftly flagged these links as scams, alerting the crypto community to the danger. With this move, the Ripple CTO highlighted the significance of vigilance on the cryptocurrency market.

    As cryptocurrencies gain adoption and popularity, they become increasingly appealing targets for scammers. Thus safety measures are necessary; users must also be aware of common scam tactics and exercise caution when engaging online. 

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    $83 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Historic Bitcoin Battle
