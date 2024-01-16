Amplica Labs, MeWe Welcome 500,000 Users Migration From Web2

A new partnership successfully moved 500,000 active MeWe users to Web3 by utilizing the Frequency blockchain, which Amplica Labs played a key role in developing. Such a migration is one of the largest events of this type, the team's statement says.

500,000 active MeWe users migrated to Web3 social network protocol

Amplica Labs, a major U.S. tech innovator, shares the details of a crucial milestone accomplished by MeWe social network protocol. Over half a million of its active users migrated to Web3 through Frequency, a high-performance L1 blockchain.

“The Web3 migration of MeWe is moving us closer to a world in which individuals, not corporations, are in control of our digital lives.”



-@braxton on @mewe and its #Web3 migration with help from #Frequency @one_frequency #polkadot @polkadot: https://t.co/U1X7fwqQRu — Amplica Labs (@AmplicaLabs) December 28, 2023

Such an unmatched migration from Web 2.0 to Web3 was carried out seamlessly without disrupting MeWe users' current experience, which is necessary for smooth and secure onboarding.

Jeffrey Edell, chairman and CEO of MeWe, is excited by the significance of this accomplishment for his product and the decentralized social media segment as a whole:

Enabling half a million users to engage with Web3 technologies and enjoy its benefits is a significant milestone for us and the future of the internet. MeWe is excited to offer our users unprecedented levels of privacy and control as well as a growing set of features and benefits that are enabled by these amazing Web3 technologies.

In 2022, MeWe revealed its plans to incorporate the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), an open communication protocol released by the Project Liberty Foundation. The foundation, launched in 2021 by Frank McCourt, and Amplica Labs are part of the $500-million Project Liberty initiative, aimed at creating a better internet and a healthier digital ecosystem.

In its Web3 journey, MeWe leverages Frequency, a new-gen layer-1 blockchain well known for its speed and scalability.

Amplica Labs proudly joins Project Liberty ecosystem

Braxton Woodham, co-creator of DSNP and president of Amplica Labs, highlights that recent growth was achieved due to the technical and infrastructure supremacy of MeWe:

Our team at Amplica Labs is thrilled that this significant milestone of crossing 500,000 migrations to the Frequency ecosystem has been achieved. This rapid growth reaffirms our commitment to create tools and infrastructure that enable developers to lead the way in building the next generation of social networks.

Besides this solid tech announcement, the Amplica Labs team reached a prominent milestone in its product development and community management. Last week, McCourt Global announced that Amplica Labs now falls under the umbrella of Project Liberty, a broad-based initiative to win the fight against Big Tech and unleash a new era of innovation that serves the common good.

This initiative aligns Amplica Labs with Project Liberty Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization boasting an extensive international partner network, including institutions like Georgetown University, Stanford University, Sciences Po and other prominent academic and civic organizations.