Advertisement
AD

    Almost 10 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin gaining some strength on-chain, while price remains stagnant
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 14:53
    Almost 10 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin continues to capture significant attention on the cryptocurrency market. This time, it is thanks to the growth of such on-chain value as whale-tier transactions and others, as 10 billion DOGE being transacted in a 24-hour period suggests. Let's break down data from current indicators.

    Advertisement

    A total of 1.5 thousand transactions were made with Dogecoin in the last 24 hours. While on June 7, 2024, there were 1.89 thousand transactions, and on June 9, 2024, there were only 1.18 thousand transactions. Dogecoin transactions are gaining interest and participation, as evidenced by this high level of activity. The market as a whole is changing at the same time as the peak on June 7, possibly due to significant news or investor activity.

    ITB Data
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    A total of 9.29 billion DOGE transactions were made in the last 24 hours. The seven-day high of 27.78 billion DOGE on June 7, 2024, and the seven-day low of 6,84 billion DOGE on June 9, 2024, are different from this number. The robust market dynamics are shown by the substantial volume. The critical drop from the seven-day high probably shows benefit taking or rearrangement among wallets, reflecting regular market cycles.

    HOT Stories
    Top 20 Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2024
    Top 20 Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2024
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Recent Milestones: Details
    MicroStrategy Announces Big New Debt Offering to Increase Its Bitcoin (BTC) Bet
    Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Army with Enigmatic X Post: Details

    Notable was also the large volume of USD transactions. In the past 24 hours, $1.33 billion worth of DOGE was associated with enormous exchanges. On June 7, 2024, the seven-day high for major transactions was $4.2 billion, while the seven-day low was $1.01 billion on June 9, 2024.

    Related
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 12:09
    MicroStrategy Announces Big New Debt Offering to Increase Its Bitcoin (BTC) Bet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    These high level exchanges imply that large players are actively exchanging DOGE, adding to liquidity and market depth. The peak on June 7 further emphasizes a period of intense trading, likely fueled by strategic moves from large institutions, or investors.

    Examining these patterns, obviously Dogecoin remains in a dynamic exchanging climate, without facing a stalemate. Both retail and institutional investors are active, as shown by the net high volume and significant size of their transactions. The market is both cautious and active, ready to react quickly to new information, as evidenced by the balanced sentiment.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Solana (SOL) Might Skyrocket 53% If This Support Holds
    Jun 13, 2024 - 14:48
    Solana (SOL) Might Skyrocket 53% If This Support Holds
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 13
    Jun 13, 2024 - 14:48
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 13
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Top 20 Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2024
    Jun 13, 2024 - 14:48
    Top 20 Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2024
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ONI DEX: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Solana’s $FRISE Raises $200,000 in 2 Hours, Top Dog's Gem of Summer 2024
    WEEX WXT Presale Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Connect, Celebrate and Engage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Almost 10 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Solana (SOL) Might Skyrocket 53% If This Support Holds
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 13
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD