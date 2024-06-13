Toncoin (TON) Prepares for 40% Rally, Says Top Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez ignited excitement within the cryptocurrency community by predicting a significant rally for Toncoin (TON). According to Martinez, Toncoin is on the brink of a potential 40% breakout, with the cryptocurrency aiming to reach $11. However, he cautions that the TD Sequential indicator suggests TON might briefly dip to $7.2 to gather liquidity before the anticipated upswing.

#Toncoin is gearing up for a potential 40% breakout, aiming for $11! However, the TD Sequential indicator suggests $TON might briefly dip to $7.2 to gather liquidity before the upswing. pic.twitter.com/jMoZ1ugEga — Ali (@ali_charts) June 13, 2024

At the time of writing, Toncoin is priced at $7.58, reflecting a 6.50% increase in the past 24 hours. This surge in value has been accompanied by a dramatic rise in trading activity. The 24-hour trading volume for TON has escalated by an impressive 121.91%, currently standing at $518,927,223. This heightened activity signals growing interest and confidence in Toncoin among traders.

Analyst’s perspective

Ali Martinez's prediction is rooted in technical analysis, particularly the TD Sequential indicator. This tool, widely used by traders, helps identify potential reversal points on the market. According to Martinez, the indicator suggests that Toncoin may experience a temporary dip to $7.2. This dip is seen as a necessary step for the cryptocurrency to gather liquidity, setting the stage for a subsequent rally toward the $11 mark.

The crypto market has been closely monitoring TON, especially given its recent performance and the bullish outlook shared by analysts like Martinez. The anticipated price dip to $7.2 is not seen as a negative signal but rather a strategic move to consolidate and gather momentum for a more robust surge. Martinez's bullish outlook on Toncoin aligns with the broader positive sentiment on the market.