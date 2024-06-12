Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Founder Reveals How Elon Musk's Wealth Could Surge by Billions

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin founder tweeted how tech mogul Elon Musk could potentially become several billion dollars wealthier
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 10:09
    Dogecoin Founder Reveals How Elon Musk's Wealth Could Surge by Billions
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus, known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter/X, the co-creator of Dogecoin, has shared his take on the recent issue that Elon Musk has bumped into with his Tesla compensation package.

    Markus sided with Musk, believing that the tech entrepreneur should receive this money – a whopping $56 billion compensation for bringing Tesla to the current level of profitability.

    Elon Musk's $56 billion compensation up in air

    Following several major figures on X recently, Billy Markus tweeted that Elon Musk should be allowed to receive the $56 billion compensation package that Tesla shareholders agreed to in 2018, provided that Musk brings the company’s market capitalization to at least $650 billion within the next 10 years.

    Now, as more than five years have passed since then, Tesla’s market value already stands at $571.6 billion. With this in mind, Tesla has urged its shareholders to reaffirm the compensation package for Elon Musk.

    However, Glass Lewis, a major American proxy advisory services company, advised the company’s shareholders in May to reject this compensation plan for the CEO, referring to its enormous size. The eighth biggest shareholder, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), has stated that it will vote against the payout. It stated that despite Musk’s leadership helping to generate significant value for Tesla, it finds the bonus too large.

    In late January, a Delaware judge voided the decision to pay $56 billion to Musk in the future. Now, this week, Tesla shareholders will have another vote on whether to approve this compensation package or not – in 2018, Musk committed to working for Tesla without any salary or stocks transferring into his ownership, but he agreed to receive $56 billion in 10 years should they raise the company’s market value significantly.

    Related
    Tue, 06/11/2024 - 12:58
    Elon Musk’s Stunning AI Warning Triggers SHIB, XRP Armies’ Hot Discussion
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Billy Markus and Cathie Wood side with Musk

    Billy Markus, along with prominent figures in finance such as Cathie Wood, have supported Elon Musk, stating that he is entitled to receive $56 billion from Tesla in the future.

    Markus tweeted that Musk should receive the money since that was an official deal and was voted for by Tesla shareholders. The DOGE cofounder pointed out that in the future the reputation of these shareholders might be dampened, and other players might treat them in the same way they are treating Musk now.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin co-founder #Tesla News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Bitcoin or Gold? Top Fidelity Expert Ends Speculation
    Jun 12, 2024 - 10:03
    Bitcoin or Gold? Top Fidelity Expert Ends Speculation
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 12
    Jun 12, 2024 - 10:03
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image This Ethereum (ETH) Move Was Unexpected
    Jun 12, 2024 - 10:03
    This Ethereum (ETH) Move Was Unexpected
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GBM Auctions Hosts First Charity Bid-to-Earn Auction for Polkadot Ecosystem
    Memereum: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    BloFin Exchange Enhances Compliance and Security with Chainalysis
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Founder Reveals How Elon Musk's Wealth Could Surge by Billions
    Bitcoin or Gold? Top Fidelity Expert Ends Speculation
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 12
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD