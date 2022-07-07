Affyn's Generation Zero NFT Collection Is Sold Out in 100 Seconds Only

Thu, 07/07/2022 - 15:50
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Singapore-based start-up Affyn jumped to top rankings of OpenSea's Polygon segment
Affyn's Generation Zero NFT Collection Is Sold Out in 100 Seconds Only
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The inaugural drop of digital collectibles by Singapore-based startup Affyn was met with great excitement by NFT enthusiasts and cryptocurrency investors.

Affyn's Gen 0 is sold out in less than two minutes

All non-fungible tokens listed in "Generation Zero," a first-ever collection by Affyn digital start-up, were sold out on June 6, 2022. According to the statement shared by Affyn's team, the sale took 100 seconds only.

Four hundred "Generation Zero" NFTs (also called "Buddies") were distributed between participants in the much-anticipated sale in less than two minutes.

This collection is the initial release of NFTs required to unlock the full stack of opportunities available in Affyn's Metaverse NEXUS World.

These NFTs will also be integrated into various Metaverses and GameFi projects. The first NFTs of "Mythical" rarity level were sold out for 2,995 FYN per token (or about $140.7 in equivalent).

Top-ranked Polygon's OpenSea start-up

Affyn's founder and CEO Lucaz Lee is excited about the euphoria that surrounds the release of his team's first-ever NFT drop:

The user participation we experienced during the Gen 0 sale has just been nothing short of overwhelming and encouraging. I sincerely thank the community for their passionate support and trust in us. We cannot wait to unveil what the months ahead will bring.

After this release, Affyn immediately spiked to the top rankings of OpenSea, the largest and most popular marketplace for non-fungible tokens in the Web3 segment.

Affyn's NFTs rose to rank #2 in Polygon's segment of OpenSea.

Related
Bitmart CEX Lists Affyn's Core Native Asset, FYN

As covered by U.Today previously, Affyn made headlines in March 2022 as its core native token FYN was listed by Tier 1 crypto exchange BitMart.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Solana Labs Faces Class-Action Lawsuit in California. Here's Why It's Important
07/07/2022 - 18:14
Solana Labs Faces Class-Action Lawsuit in California. Here's Why It's Important
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE Climbs Back over Important Price Level, Up 14% in 7 Days
07/07/2022 - 17:08
DOGE Climbs Back over Important Price Level, Up 14% in 7 Days
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Binance CEO Keeps Holding His Crypto, SHIB Lead Dev Shares Crucial Insights, Peter Brandt Highlights Important BTC Pattern: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/07/2022 - 16:10
Binance CEO Keeps Holding His Crypto, SHIB Lead Dev Shares Crucial Insights, Peter Brandt Highlights Important BTC Pattern: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina