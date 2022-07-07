Affyn's Generation Zero NFT Collection Is Sold Out in 100 Seconds Only

The inaugural drop of digital collectibles by Singapore-based startup Affyn was met with great excitement by NFT enthusiasts and cryptocurrency investors.

Affyn's Gen 0 is sold out in less than two minutes

All non-fungible tokens listed in "Generation Zero," a first-ever collection by Affyn digital start-up, were sold out on June 6, 2022. According to the statement shared by Affyn's team, the sale took 100 seconds only.

🚨𝗚𝗘𝗡 𝗭𝗘𝗥𝗢 𝗕𝗨𝗗𝗗𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗡𝗙𝗧 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘🚨



🍾🎉 𝙎𝙊𝙇𝘿 𝙊𝙐𝙏! 🍾🎉



From the bottom of our hearts, thank YOU #Affynians for all the love, trust, and support. You are the reason for the overwhelming success of our very first NFT sale! 😊



UP AND ON FROM HERE! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VU85Du5ak5 — Affyn Official (@AffynOfficial) July 6, 2022

Four hundred "Generation Zero" NFTs (also called "Buddies") were distributed between participants in the much-anticipated sale in less than two minutes.

This collection is the initial release of NFTs required to unlock the full stack of opportunities available in Affyn's Metaverse NEXUS World.

These NFTs will also be integrated into various Metaverses and GameFi projects. The first NFTs of "Mythical" rarity level were sold out for 2,995 FYN per token (or about $140.7 in equivalent).

Top-ranked Polygon's OpenSea start-up

Affyn's founder and CEO Lucaz Lee is excited about the euphoria that surrounds the release of his team's first-ever NFT drop:

The user participation we experienced during the Gen 0 sale has just been nothing short of overwhelming and encouraging. I sincerely thank the community for their passionate support and trust in us. We cannot wait to unveil what the months ahead will bring.

After this release, Affyn immediately spiked to the top rankings of OpenSea, the largest and most popular marketplace for non-fungible tokens in the Web3 segment.

Affyn's NFTs rose to rank #2 in Polygon's segment of OpenSea.

As covered by U.Today previously, Affyn made headlines in March 2022 as its core native token FYN was listed by Tier 1 crypto exchange BitMart.