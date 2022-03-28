Bitmart CEX Lists Affyn's Core Native Asset, FYN

Singapore-based GameFi protocol Affyn is going to have its FYN core asset listed by a top-tier CEX

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Affyn (FYN) is a next-gen play-to-earn protocol that combines a virtual and "real-world" gaming experience through its NFT-powered gameplay. Today, it accomplishes a major milestone on its way to massive adoption and worldwide recognition of its token.

Affyn's FYN becomes available in 180 countries with Bitmart's listing

According to the official announcement shared by Affyn, its FYN token is ready to be added to the spot trading suite of Bitmart, a Tier 1 cryptocurrency exchange. As Bitmart operates in more than 180 countries around the world, this listing will push the barriers for the Affyn and FYN community.

Trading for FYN spot pairs is set to kick off on March 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. UTC. Previously, in February, 2022, FYN token was listed on other top-notch CEXes and garnered significant attention.

Per internal research, on some platforms, FYN has become the fourth-most visited and third-most searched token, surpassing even the two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Lucaz Lee, Affyn's founder and CEO, is certain that expanding the number of platforms where FYN is available is a natural step for the evolution of his product and its liquidity ecosystem:

We have received immense support and love from the community. Our sustainable gaming economy is designed to enable users to tap into numerous, valuable revenue streams. At the same time, our community will be able to use the $FYN token in the real world. We’re looking forward to the upcoming Bitmart listing given it empowers us to reach users across more than 180 countries, contributing further towards our mass adoption efforts alongside real-world use of digital assets.

Also, such a notable listing will definitely contribute to spreading the word about Affyn, its vision and progress, as stressed by team representatives.

FYN token is set to become a digital and "real-life" payment method

Unlike competitor coins, FYN utility is not limited by the framework of the in-game digital world. FYN coins are accepted as payment methods by merchants in spheres of lifestyle products and travel goods.

With FYN tokens, GameFi enthusiasts can purchase in-game characters in Affyn—so-called "buddies." They are "reusable": players can utilize them in various Metaverses.

Holding FYN allows play-to-earn fans to take part in large-scale tournaments, in-game challenges and competitions, and to trade NFTs in a built-in marketplace for digital collectibles.

Besides that, the platform has a separate "free-to-play" module designed to introduce the marvellous GameFi world to no-coiners and crypto newbies.